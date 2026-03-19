Thursday features an eight-game NBA slate, providing plenty of options for taking advantage of the latest FanDuel promo code, which gives new users up to $300 in bonus bets every day for 10 days with a maximum bonus of $3,000. The Charlotte Hornets have been one of the best teams in the NBA in recent weeks, and they'll face a Magic team looking to stay in the top six of the Eastern Conference standings. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This FanDuel sports betting offer doesn't require a code; however, new users must meet the legal age requirement in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" somewhere on this page, or just click here. Create an account and then submit the required information, including your email, name, and payment details. Deposit at least $5 and place a bet of up to $300 using the Bet Reset Token every day for 10 days

If your bet loses, you will be refunded in bonus bets. You'll then be able to use your bonus bets in whatever increments you like, but bonus bets will expire following seven days. Bonus bets can't be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Thursday NBA betting preview

Since their 124-97 victory over the Magic on Jan. 22, the Hornets are 19-6 over their last 25 games entering another matchup with Orlando on Thursday. This marks their first head-to-head since that 27-point Hornets win that sparked one of the best current runs in the NBA. The Hornets also defeated the Magic, 120-105, on Dec. 26 to end a five-game Orlando head-to-head winning streak. LaMelo Ball is coming off his second 30-point game over his last three contests in a 136-106 win over the Heat on Tuesday to improve the Hornets to 35-34 this season.

The Magic (38-30) are on a two-game losing streak following a seven-game winning streak. Their most recent loss came against the reigning champs and favorite to repeat, though, falling to the Thunder, 113-108, on Tuesday. The Hornets host Thursday's 7 p.m. ET matchup.

For NBA betting, the Hornets are 4-point favorites in the latest Thursday NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Other top Thursday NBA games include the Lakers vs. Heat (-2), Cavaliers (-13.5) vs. Bulls and Suns vs. Spurs (-9.5). Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel Sportsbook has several tools for its users to practice responsible gaming, which includes the ability to set deposit limits, set maximum wager size limits, take timeouts and use self-exclusion measures. FanDuel also offers out-of-state and national helpline contact information on its platform, so if you or someone you know needs additional help, call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.