Sports bettors will be able to choose from a loaded slate of NBA games on Sunday, making it a great opportunity to check out the latest FanDuel promo code to get up to $300 in bonus bets every day for 10 days with a maximum bonus of $3,000. There are 11 NBA games set to unfold, including star-studded showdowns like Lakers vs. Mavericks and Rockets vs. Warriors In the MLB, there are 16 games set to take place, including Cardinals vs. Tigers (-139) on Sunday Night Baseball. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code and get up to $3,000 in bonus bets:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This FanDuel sports betting offer doesn't require a code; however, new users must meet the legal age requirement in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" somewhere on this page, or just click here. Create an account and then submit the required information, including your email, name, and payment details. Deposit at least $5 and place a bet of up to $300 using the Bet Reset Token every day for 10 days

If your bet loses, you will be refunded in bonus bets. You'll then be able to use your bonus bets in whatever increments you like, but bonus bets will expire following seven days. Bonus bets can't be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Sunday NBA betting preview

The Lakers and Mavericks are set to square off in a Western Conference showdown on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Lakers are dealing with a number of injuries, and are expected to be without Luka Doncic (hamstring) and Austin Reaves (back) for this one. Los Angeles enters tonight's contest 13-2 in its past 15 games, while the Mavs are 1-8 in their last nine overall. According to the latest NBA odds at FanDuel, the Lakers are favored by 1.5 points on the road, while the over/under for total points scored is 233.5. Other notable NBA betting lines include Hornets vs. Timberwolves (+1.5), Clippers vs. Kings (+12.5) and Rockets vs. Warriors (+4). Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here and score up to $3,000 in bonus bets:

Sunday MLB betting preview

The Detroit Tigers are set to host the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday Night Baseball, beginning at 7:20 p.m. ET. The Tigers have won the first two games of this three-game series, including an 11-6 victory on Saturday. On Sunday, the Tigers will send out Keider Montero (0-0, 0.00 ERA), while the Cardinals will counter with Kyle Leahy (0-1, 7.20 ERA). According to the latest MLB odds at FanDuel, the Tigers are -139 money line favorites, while the over/under for total runs scored is eight. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here and score up to $3,000 in bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel Sportsbook has several tools for its users to practice responsible gaming, which includes the ability to set deposit limits, set maximum wager size limits, take timeouts and use self-exclusion measures. FanDuel also offers out-of-state and national helpline contact information on its platform, so if you or someone you know needs additional help, call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.