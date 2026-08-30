Sports fans looking to wager on MLB and WNBA games on Sunday can claim the latest FanDuel promo code and get up to $350 in bonus bets when they wager $5+ for seven days. There are 14 MLB games today and four WNBA games. Click here to sign up for FanDuel on Sunday and get your bonus bets:

Visit the FanDuel promo code review page to see the terms and conditions of this offer at one of the top sports betting apps.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

There is no specific code for this FanDuel offer. You can click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on the page to sign up. The offer is only available to new FanDuel users who are of legal age in a state where FanDuel legally operates.

To sign up and claim one of the best sportsbook promos from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

1. Tap the Claim Bonus button on this page, or click here.

2. Place a $5+ wager daily to be awarded bonus bets every day for seven days.

3. Users receive $50 in bonus bets per day regardless of the outcome of their wager.

5. Bonus bets expire 7 days after receipt, and your seven days start from the first day you opt into this promotion offer.

Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Sunday betting preview

Shota Imanaga (8-9, 3.78 ERA) will take the mound for the Chicago Cubs when they host the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday in primetime. The Reds, who are out of the playoff picture, give the ball to Chase Burns (14-3, 2.77 ERA). Chicago has a four-game series against the Brewers looming on Monday, but they can't afford to get too comfortable given how the NL Wild Card standings are shaping up. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Cubs winning in 64% of its simulations.

The Dallas Wings will not have Azzi Fudd for the rest of the regular season, but they are headed to the playoffs behind second-year star Paige Bueckers. Dallas is on a three-game winning streak heading into Sunday's matchup with the Connecticut Sun, who are in contention for the No. 1 pick in the 2027 WNBA Draft. At FanDuel, Dallas is a 14.5-point favorite, and the Over/Under for total points is 165 Use the FanDuel promo code to get $350 in bonus bets for MLB, WNBA and more Sunday:

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