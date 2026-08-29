College football is back, and sports fans looking to get into college football betting can use the latest FanDuel promo code to get up to $350 in bonus bets when they wager $5+ for seven days. Week 0 kicks off Saturday with games like NC State vs. Virginia at 3:30 p.m. ET, and Florida State vs. New Mexico State at 7 p.m. The Cavaliers are favored by 4.5 points against NC State, according to the latest college football odds at FanDuel. Click here to sign up for FanDuel on Saturday and get your bonus bets:

See the FanDuel promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

There is no specific code for this FanDuel offer. You can click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on the page to sign up. The offer is only available to new FanDuel users who are of legal age in a state where FanDuel legally operates.

To sign up and claim one of the best sportsbook promos from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

1. Tap the Claim Bonus button on this page, or click here.

2. Place a $5+ wager daily to be awarded bonus bets every day for seven days.

3. Users receive $50 in bonus bets per day regardless of the outcome of their wager.

5. Bonus bets expire 7 days after receipt, and your seven days start from the first day you opt into this promotion offer.

Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Saturday betting preview

Week 0 rarely brings a conference clash, but that's the case this year with NC State heading to Charlottesville to take on Virginia. The Wolfpack beat the Cavaliers last season but finished with only eight wins while Virginia went 10-3. The Cavaliers lost in the ACC title game to Duke, likely costing the program a College Football Playoff spot. There are plenty of new faces on both sides this time around, but NC State quarterback CJ Bailey could be one of the most lethal players in the conference and propel the Wolfpack to a special season. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has Virginia covering the spread as a 4.5-point favorite in 51% of simulations.

Don't expect Caleb Williams or Cam Ward to play much on Saturday when the Bears and Titans suit up for the final preseason game of 2026. Both quarterbacks could get limited snaps but with Williams seeing some action in Week 2 and Ward already getting plenty of preseason snaps, there's little reason for either franchise to risk its quarterback. At FanDuel, the Titans are 2.5-point favorites, and the total is set at 37.5. Use the FanDuel promo code to get $350 in bonus bets for college football and NFL preseason games:

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