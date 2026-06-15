FanDuel promo code: Land $350 in bonus bets for UFC White House, Topuria-Gaethje at UFC Freedom 250 on Sunday

The Sunday UFC White House card features two title fights: Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje at the lightweight division and Alex Pereira vs. Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight championship, providing elite contests to take advantage of the latest FanDuel promo code, which gives new users $350 in bonus bets when you bet $5 each day for seven days. Many will gravitate towards betting on the winners of these fights, but FanDuel also offers a variety of UFC prop bets for all seven bouts on the UFC Freedom 250 card, especially the co-main events. For example, Topuria is -210 to win by KO/TKO, while Gaethje is +500 to win by KO/TKO in method of victory odds for UFC Freedom 250, which will start an hour late at 9 p.m. ET due to weather. Sign up for FanDuel to bet on UFC White House:

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UFC Freedom 250 betting preview

The lightweight championship is on the line Sunday night with Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje in the main event, but that's not the only high-profile bout in the lightweight division on the UFC White House card. Mauricio Ruffy (13-2) takes on Michael Chandler (23-10) in a matchup of top-15-ranked lightweights. Ruffy, 29, has a significant youth advantage over the 40-year-old Chandler, and Chandler enters on a three-fight losing streak, while also dropping five of his last six contests. However, it's an impressive list of competitors Chandler has gone up against recently, losing to Gaethje, Dustin Poirier, Paddy Pimblett and Charles Oliveira (twice).

Ruffy is 4-1 in the UFC, but Chandler marks his biggest-name opponent yet. Ruffy is an extremely aggressive fighter, with 14 of his 15 fights ending before decision, including 13 by KO/TKO. That's reflected in the odds, as Ruffy is the -700 favorite to win, with Chandler a +475 underdog. For the lightweight championship main event, Topuria is a -600 favorite with Gaethje a +430 underdog for UFC Freedom 250 betting.

Other top fights on the UFC White House card include Alex Pereira (-110) vs. Ciryl Gane (-110) for the interim heavyweight title, plus non-title fights such as Sean O'Malley (-440) vs. Aiemann Zahabi (+340) and Josh Hokit (-400) vs. Derrick Lewis (+310). Click here to bet on UFC White House on Sunday by signing up with the latest FanDuel promo code:

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