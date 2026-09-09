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NFL best bets for Patriots vs. Seahawks Week 1

Seahawks -3.5 (-104)

Over 44.5 (-110)

The last time we saw these two teams, the Seahawks dominated in a 29-13 victory to win the franchise's second Lombardi Trophy. Seattle's defense, which led the NFL in points allowed, showcased why it was the best in the league in the regular season, suffocating Drake Maye and New England's offense all game long. New England's offensive line, which was a major question mark entering the game, was suspect the entire game, with the Seahawks registering six sacks and forcing two Maye interceptions, one of which was a game-sealing pick-6.

The Seahawks begin their title defense with a rare Wednesday matchup against their most recent foe, and the Patriots will aim to spoil this Super Bowl celebration. Including the playoffs, Seattle was 8-2 at home, and the team has won seven straight at Lumen Field, as well as 10 straight overall.

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Patriots vs. Seahawks: Seattle -3.5

The Seahawks' roster remains largely the same, though the team notably lost Super Bowl MVP running back Kenneth Walker III. The team drafted Notre Dame product Jadarian Price in the first round, and he should have a major role in this matchup. Sam Darnold is back under center, while Jaxon Smith-Njigba, fresh off leading the NFL in receiving yards and earning a lucrative extension, will be his go-to target.

For the Patriots, the offense has a bit of a new look, at least in the passing game. Maye, the MVP runner-up last year, won't be passing to 2025 leading receiver Stefon Diggs as the veteran is now in Washington. Instead, the team traded for former Eagles star receiver A.J. Brown, giving the Pats a physical weapon at receiver, and one who has plenty of familiarity with their head coach as he played under Mike Vrabel in Tennessee. Rhamondre Stevenson served as the lead back last year, including in the Super Bowl, and he may see even more touches this time around with TreVeyon Henderson unlikely to play due to an ankle injury.

The Seahawks are 3.5-point favorites on the point spread, per FanDuel NFL odds. The model is backing the Seahawks to win here, and it has Seattle covering in more than 60% of simulations.

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Patriots vs. Seahawks: Over 44.5

A lot of attention has been on these teams' defenses, and for good reason. The Seahawks had the No. 1 scoring defense in the NFL last year while the Patriots were also in the top five in points allowed. But each team also boasted an elite offense last season, with both Seattle and New England ranking in the top three there as well. The Over/Under is set at 44.5, and the Over hits in the majority of simulations.

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