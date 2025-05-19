The 2025 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs continue Tuesday, May 20 and Wednesday, May 21, with the latest FanDuel promo code available for the Eastern and Western Conference Finals. Sports fans looking to place hockey bets can do so using FanDuel's latest bonus offer, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5+ wins. On Tuesday, the Carolina Hurricanes will meet the Florida Panthers in the East. The Dallas Stars host the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday, in what is a rematch of last year's West Finals. The Oilers won the series 4-2 a year ago.

Betting on NHL Playoffs

The Panthers flexed their championship muscles in Game 7, smacking the Maple Leafs 6-1 on the road to secure a third straight trip to the conference finals. They'll meet the Hurricanes, who played Florida two years ago in this same round and got swept. The Panthers are looking to get to the Stanley Cup Final for a third consecutive season and defend their crown from a year ago, while the Hurricanes have not been to the title series since winning in 2005-06. Florida is a -126 favorite (wager $126 to win $100) to advance to the final.

The Oilers and Stars played six tough games a year ago in the Western Conference Finals, with Edmonton prevailing before losing to Florida in the Stanley Cup Final. The Oilers have not had to struggle much in these playoffs, beating the Los Angeles Kings in six games before taking out the Vegas Golden Knights in five contests. Dallas was one period away from being bounced from the postseason entirely before Mikko Rantanen's Game 7 heroics in the first round against the Avalanche. The Stars followed that up with a 4-2 series win over the Winnipeg Jets, the NHL's best team during the regular season. Edmonton is the -118 favorite (wager $118 to win $100) to move on from this series.

