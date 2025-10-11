Saturday's sports calendar has college football and the Cubs vs. Brewers on the docket. It provides new users an opportunity to use the latest FanDuel promo code, offering $300 in bonus bets if your first wager of at least $5 wins. Cubs vs. Brewers play in Game 5 of the NLDS at 8:08 p.m. ET, while there are several interesting college football matchups like Oregon vs. Indiana. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but you must be a new user of legal age in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" somewhere on this page, which will send you to FanDuel, or click here. Create an account by inputting the required information like name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 and place a wager of $5 or more. There's no minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

Once your bet settles as a win, FanDuel will issue you $300 in bonus bets along with the winnings and stake from your original bet. Bonus bets can be used in whatever increments you choose, and will expire after seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn. If you make a wager using bonus funds, you'll receive the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Saturday college football betting preview

The No. 7 Indiana Hoosiers (5-0) and the No. 3 Oregon Ducks (5-0) square off in a Big Ten contest at 3:30 p.m. ET. On Sept. 27, the Ducks went on the road and defeated Penn State 30-24 in double overtime. Likewise, the Hoosiers defeated Iowa 20-15 in Week 5. Oregon is a 7.5-point favorite, and the over/under is 53.5. SportsLine's model has the Ducks covering the spread in 58% of simulations.

The No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners (5-0) and the Texas Longhorns (3-2) play in the Red River rivalry at 3:30 p.m. ET. Last weekend, the Sooners shut out Kent State 44-0. On Oct. 4, Florida beat Texas 29-21. Oklahoma is a 1-point favorite, with the over/under set at 44.5. SportsLine model predicts that Texas covers the spread in 54% of simulations.

Saturday MLB betting preview

The Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers square off in Game 5 of the NLDS. After Milwaukee took a 2-0 lead, Chicago has won two consecutive games. On Thursday, the Cubs beat Milwaukee 6-0. The winner moves on to play the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS. The Brewers are -130 moneyline favorites, and the over/under is 7.5. SportsLine's model has Milwaukee winning outright in 58% of simulations. Claim $300 in bonus bets at FanDuel here:

Responsible Gaming

Responsible gaming is a serious topic, and FanDuel provides users with plenty of tools to practice gaming responsibly. That includes taking timeouts, using self-exclusion measures, and setting deposit limits. And for those who need additional assistance, FanDuel has state and national helpline contact information on its platform. Those who need further help can also call or text 1-800-GAMBLER to get help now.