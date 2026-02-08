The Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots are set to collide in the Big Game on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET, and new bettors can take advantage of the latest FanDuel promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets if your first wager of $5 or more wins. According to the latest NFL odds, the Seahawks are favored by 4.5 points, while the over/under for total points scored is 45.5. Here's how you can claim this offer. Bet on Patriots vs. Seahawks at FanDuel and get $200 in bonus bets if your first $5+ bet wins:

FanDuel promo code overview

The offer is only available to brand new users who are of legal betting age in areas where FanDuel is legally licensed to operate.

Promo eligibility 18+ in D.C., 21+ everywhere else Minimum deposit None Minimum odds None Promo eligibility period after signing up Sunday, Feb. 8 at 11:59 p.m. ET

If you sign up and place your first bet of $5 or more by the end of Sunday and win, you'll receive $200 in bonus bets. The bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash or transferred. Winning wagers placed with bonus bets do not return the initial stake, only the odds-calculated winnings. The bonus bets expire seven days after reception.

To access FanDuel's new user offer, click the "CLAIM BONUS" button on this page to go to FanDuel's website. Register for FanDuel by providing the requested information, as long as you are physically located in a state where FanDuel is licensed to operate. There is no promo code required to opt into the new-user offer. Once you deposit at least $5, make a bet of at least $5. If your bet wins, you will get $200 in bonus bets within 72 hours, although they are typically instantly awarded.

Sign up for FanDuel to get $200 in bonus bets after winning your first $5+ bet::

Sportsbook promos for Patriots vs. Seahawks

Here's a look at the promotions available for New England vs. Seattle at the top sportsbooks.

FanDuel Sportsbook review

FanDuel is one of the biggest names in the American sports betting industry. It offers an enormous variety of markets in a wide variety of sports, offering bettors selections in extremely popular sports like football and basketball while also catering to more niche events like darts, rugby and the Winter Olympics. FanDuel is known for its easily digestible interface, both on desktop and mobile platforms.

User interface

Some sportsbooks can be challenging to navigate. FanDuel's greatest asset, however, is its ease of use. The betting menus are easy to parse, and if anything, the only thing hindering a user may be the sheer volume of options for certain events. The search function also makes it easy for bettors to hunt for particular props.

Live betting

If you enjoy live betting, FanDuel makes it easy for you to place quick wagers while a game is in progress. If you feel that the odds are in your favor based on a game's current state, you can jump in and reap the rewards if you're correct.

New bettor experience

FanDuel offers a full "Betting 101" guide for new users who may be betting for the first time due to big events like Patriots vs. Seahawks or other championship games. You can learn how to read odds and get a better understanding of what you may want to bet on.

Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

Patriots vs. Seahawks preview

This game could be a battle of attrition, as the league's No. 1 scoring defense (Seattle, which allowed just 17.2 points per game) and No. 4 scoring defense (New England, 18.8 ppg) will meet in Santa Clara. However, the potential for a shootout also exists, as the Seahawks were third in the league in scoring offense at 28.4 points per game, while the Patriots were second at 28.8.

How you feel about the game may depend on your perception of the two quarterbacks. New England's Drake Maye exploded in his second pro season to finish second in MVP voting after throwing for 4,394 yards and 31 touchdowns. The young signal-caller also showed off his legs more in the opening rounds of the postseason, proving capable of scrambling for yardage -- albeit necessitated in part because of a breakdown in pass protection that caused Maye to take five sacks in each playoff game. Maye also put up those numbers against one of the NFL's easiest schedules, but he did defeat three excellent defenses -- the Chargers, Texans and Broncos -- to get to this game.

Seattle's Sam Darnold is a much more veteran QB. After an inglorious start to his career with the Jets, Darnold bounced around before breaking out last season with the Vikings. Minnesota let him go, a move the franchise likely regrets after Darnold posted yet another strong season and fed the NFL's leader in receiving yards, Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Yet some of Darnold's old demons still remain -- he led all quarterbacks with 20 turnovers in 2025.

Given the strengths of the two defenses, this game could be all about field position and avoiding mistakes. An untimely fumble or interception could be the difference.

Make your play for Patriots vs. Seahawks at FanDuel:

FanDuel bet glossary

Here's a look at some of the most popular betting markets for the big game at FanDuel, and some of our favorite bets within each market.

Betting market Best bet Spread Patriots +4.5 Total Under 45.5 Money line Patriots +188 Anytime touchdown scorer Hunter Henry (+250) First touchdown scorer Jaxon Smith-Njigba (+550) MVP DeMarcus Lawrence (+10000) Receiving props Jaxon Smith-Njigba Over 93.5 receiving yards Passing props Sam Darnold Over 229.5 passing yards Kicking props Each team to record 2+ made field goals (+175) Sack props DeMarcus Lawrence to record a sack (+120)

FanDuel best bets for Patriots vs. Seahawks

Spread, total and money line best bets

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is projecting a very tight game. Each team covers in 50% of the model's simulations, which, with an average score projection of 24-20 in Seattle's favor, we'll take the New England side of the spread, as that score would be a Patriots cover. New England wins in 39% of the simulations, which offers value on the money line at that rate. In keeping with the expected defensive battle, the Under hits 59% of the time.

Bet the Under at FanDuel:

DeMarcus Lawrence to win Super Bowl MVP

If Seattle wins and stymies the New England offense to the degree some expect, veteran pass-rusher DeMarcus Lawrence will be a big part of it. As we noted above, Maye has taken five sacks in each of his three games so far this postseason. The New England offensive line has become a problem, and the Seahawks must be licking their chops at the chance to attack the young QB in his first taste of the game's biggest stage. Naturally, if we're going to bet on Lawrence to win MVP (admittedly a longshot), it makes sense to also bet on him to record a sack.

Both teams to record 2+ field goals

This makes sense if you expect this game to be about field position and grabbing points when they're available. Touchdowns could be at a premium with both defenses being so strong, and the kickers may end up having busy nights.

Responsible gaming

FanDuel takes responsible gaming seriously and provides resources to its users to help them maintain healthy habits. Bettors can take advantage of deposit limits, timeouts and self-exclusion, and can also read reports tracking their betting activity. If you or someone you know has a problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.