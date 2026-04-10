After 18 thrilling holes on Thursday, the first major of the year continues on Friday, and sports bettors can still get in the action with the latest FanDuel promo code, which offers new users $250 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager. Rory McIlroy enters Friday as the favorite to win at FanDuel at +270 after finishing Round 1 atop the leaderboard. Live bet golf all weekend at FanDuel. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This FanDuel sports betting offer doesn't require a code; however, new users must meet the legal age requirement in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, or simply click here. Create an account and submit the required information, including your name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 and place a bet of $5 or more. There are no minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

When first bet settles as a win, FanDuel will credit your account with $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the original bet settlement. You'll then be able to use your bonus bets in whatever increments you desire, but it's worth noting that bonus bets will expire after seven days. Bonus bets can't be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Friday golf betting preview

Rory McIlroy and Sam Burns closed the first 18 holes tied for first at 5-under par. They hold at least a two-shot lead over the rest of the field. Their odds to win are significantly different, though, with McIlroy as the reigning champion and a Grand Slam champion, the +270 favorite in the latest live golf odds at FanDuel, while Sam Burns has +1300 online sports betting odds to win.

Scottie Scheffler, who opened the tournament as the +550 favorite, is down to +350 odds, despite being three shots off the lead after shooting 2-under par. But Scheffler has won two of the last four in Augusta, Georgia, and is the world's No. 1-ranked golfer. Xander Schauffele has +1000 odds for live golf betting after also shooting 2-under par.

For golf prop betting, McIlroy is priced at -190 to finish in the top five. Bryson DeChambeau was tied for the second-shortest odds entering the tournament, but after a rough first round, he's now priced at +8000 to win and +1100 to finish in the top five at FanDuel, which could create some live golf value depending on how strongly you felt about him entering the tournament. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here and score $250 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel Sportsbook has several tools for its users to practice responsible gaming, which includes the ability to set deposit limits, set maximum wager size limits, take timeouts and use self-exclusion measures. FanDuel also offers out-of-state and national helpline contact information on its platform, so if you or someone you know needs additional help, call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.