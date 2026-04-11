The newest FanDuel promo code gives new users $250 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager on Saturday. Midway through the first major of the year in Augusta, Ga., Rory McIlroy, the defending champion, has a six-shot lead. McIlroy has lost tournaments with leads in the past, so live golf betting could also be a chance at scoring a huge payday at FanDuel Sportsbook. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This FanDuel sports betting offer doesn't require a code; however, new users must meet the legal age requirement in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, or simply click here. Create an account and submit the required information, including your name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 and place a bet of $5 or more. There are no minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

When first bet settles as a win, FanDuel will credit your account with $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the original bet settlement. You'll then be able to use your bonus bets in whatever increments you desire, but it's worth noting that bonus bets will expire after seven days. Bonus bets can't be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Saturday golf betting preview

Rory McIlroy closed Friday's final four holes with four straight birdies, riding all the momentum into Saturday when he tees off at 12-under par and with a six-stroke lead over the rest of the field. McIlroy shot a 7-under par on Friday after a 5-under on Thursday as he's two rounds away from winning golf's biggest tournament in back-to-back years. McIlroy is a -280 favorite in the latest live golf odds at FanDuel, followed by Patrick Reed and Tommy Fleetwood, who both have +1800 online sports betting odds to win.

McIlroy, the world's No. 2-ranked golfer, is clearly in a great position to win, however, that creates some massive payout opportunities if you are interested in live golf betting on anyone other than McIlroy. Three golfers are tied for second at 6-under par entering Saturday. Sam Burns (+2200), Justin Rose (+2000) and Reed (+1800) are tied for second ahead of a crucial Saturday.

Besides just playing the winner, there are plenty of wide-open golf prop betting options as well, such as finishing position, matchups and round scores. Cameron Young is one of six golfers tied for seventh at 4-under par, and he's +210 to finish in the top 10 as one prop betting option. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here and score $250 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel Sportsbook has several tools for its users to practice responsible gaming, which includes the ability to set deposit limits, set maximum wager size limits, take timeouts and use self-exclusion measures. FanDuel also offers out-of-state and national helpline contact information on its platform, so if you or someone you know needs additional help, call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.