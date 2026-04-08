Golf's biggest stars will tee off in Augusta, Ga., on Thursday, but bettors can get an early start by taking advantage of the latest FanDuel promo code, offering new users $250 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager. Scottie Scheffler enters the first major of the year as the No. 1-ranked player in the world and is the +550 betting favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This FanDuel sports betting offer doesn't require a code; however, new users must meet the legal age requirement in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, or simply click here. Create an account and submit the required information, including your name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 and place a bet of $5 or more. There are no minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

When first bet settles as a win, FanDuel will credit your account with $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the original bet settlement. You'll then be able to use your bonus bets in whatever increments you desire, but it's worth noting that bonus bets will expire after seven days. Bonus bets can't be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Golf betting preview

The wait is over as the first major of the year is set to tee off on Thursday. A star-studded field will tee off from Augusta, Georgia, as Rory McIlroy looks to defend his title. McIlroy completed the career Grand Slam with his victory in Augusta last year, but can the 36-year-old become the first golfer to successfully defend his title at this event since Tiger Woods in 2001-02?

According to the latest online sports betting odds at FanDuel, McIlroy is going off at +1300 to win this week. McIlroy, who's recorded eight top-10 finishes in Augusta, is priced at -105 to finish inside the top 10. Scheffler, the No. 1 ranked player in the world, is +115 to crack the top five, while Jon Rahm, the 2023 champion, is +1700 to be the leader after Round 1. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here and score $250 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel Sportsbook has several tools for its users to practice responsible gaming, which includes the ability to set deposit limits, set maximum wager size limits, take timeouts and use self-exclusion measures. FanDuel also offers out-of-state and national helpline contact information on its platform, so if you or someone you know needs additional help, call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.