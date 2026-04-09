The highly-anticipated first major of the year tees off Thursday, and sports bettors looking to get in the action can claim the latest FanDuel promo code, which offers new users $250 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager. Rory McIlroy will look to defend his title against a star-studded field, which also features the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau and Jordan Spieth, in Augusta, Ga. Live bet golf now at FanDuel. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This FanDuel sports betting offer doesn't require a code; however, new users must meet the legal age requirement in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, or simply click here. Create an account and submit the required information, including your name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 and place a bet of $5 or more. There are no minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

When first bet settles as a win, FanDuel will credit your account with $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the original bet settlement. You'll then be able to use your bonus bets in whatever increments you desire, but it's worth noting that bonus bets will expire after seven days. Bonus bets can't be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Golf betting preview

Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau enter the first major of the year as the betting favorites. The online sports betting odds at FanDuel heading into Thursday's first round had Scheffler listed as the +550 favorite. The No. 1 ranked player in the world was followed by DeChambeau (+1000), Rahm (+1000) and McIlroy (+1300). With a victory in Augusta this week, McIlroy will become the first golfer since Tiger Woods (2001-02) to successfully defend his title.

For golf prop betting, McIlroy, who's recorded eight top-10 finishes in Augusta, is priced at -105 to finish inside the top 10. Scheffler is +115 to crack the top five, while Jon Rahm, the 2023 champion, is +1700 to be the leader after Round 1. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here and score $250 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel Sportsbook has several tools for its users to practice responsible gaming, which includes the ability to set deposit limits, set maximum wager size limits, take timeouts and use self-exclusion measures. FanDuel also offers out-of-state and national helpline contact information on its platform, so if you or someone you know needs additional help, call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.