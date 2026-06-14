FanDuel promo code: Score $350 in bonus bets for UFC White House, Topuria-Gaethje at UFC Freedom 250 on Sunday

The Sunday UFC White House card features two title fights: Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje at the lightweight division and Alex Pereira vs. Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight championship, providing elite contests to take advantage of the latest FanDuel promo code, which gives new users $350 in bonus bets when you bet $5 each day for seven days. Many will gravitate toward betting on the winners of these fights, but FanDuel also offers a variety of UFC prop bets for all seven bouts on the UFC Freedom 250 card, especially the co-main events. For example, Topuria is -220 to win by KO/TKO, while Gaethje is +600 to win by KO/TKO in method of victory odds for UFC Freedom 250, which will start at 9 p.m. ET due to weather. Sign up for FanDuel to bet on UFC White House:

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UFC Freedom 250 betting preview

Ilia Topuria enters 17-0 as a professional, including 9-0 in the UFC, as he defends the lightweight title for the first time. Topuria defeated Charles Oliveira by KO in his very first round in the division after relinquishing the featherweight belt to move up. Topuria has six wins by KO/TKO, one by submission and two by decision in the UFC heading into a unification bout against interim champion and veteran fighter Justin Gaethje. The 37-year-old Gaethje is 27-5 as a professional, including 10-5 in the UFC. For UFC betting, Topuria is a -750 favorite, while Gaethje is a +460 underdog in the latest UFC White House odds at FanDuel.

The co-main event features Alex Pereira vs. Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight title. Pereira is a two-time light heavyweight champion and he vacated the title to compete at heavyweight. Gane looks to become a two-time interim heavyweight champion, defeating Derrick Lewis for the belt in 2021. Pereira, 38, is 13-3 as a professional and Gane, 35, is 13-2. Pereira and Gane each have -113 odds at FanDuel to exit as interim heavyweight champion.

UFC Freedom 250 features two of the world's top bantamweights as well in second-ranked Sean O'Malley vs. sixth-ranked Aiemann Zahabi. O'Malley, 31, is 19-3-1 and coming off a win over Song Yadong in January after losing the title and then a rematch to Merab Dvalishvili. Zahabi, 38, is 14-2 and has won seven straight fights. O'Malley is a -430 favorite with Zahabi the +300 underdog at FanDuel. Click here to bet on UFC White House on Sunday by signing up with the latest FanDuel promo code:

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