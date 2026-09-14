Week 1 of the 2026 NFL regular season wraps up with an AFC West battle between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. Those interested in NFL betting on Monday Night Football can sign up with the FanDuel promo code and get up to $350 in bonus bets when they wager $5+ for seven days at one of the best sports betting apps. Click here to get started at FanDuel on Monday and get your bonus bets for Broncos vs. Chiefs:

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NFL best bets for Broncos vs. Chiefs Week 1

Chiefs -2.5 (-115)

Under 43.5 (-110)

The Chiefs have dominated this division and had won it nine years in a row up until last year when the Broncos went 14-3 and won the West while earning the AFC's No. 1 seed. Kansas City has been the NFL's best team since 2019, winning three Super Bowls and appearing in two more. The 2026 season was a down one, though, as K.C.'s close-game magic didn't work as planned and the team went just 6-11. Additionally, superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a torn ACL late in the year, but he's expected to be back for Week 1 after doing far more work during the offseason than many expected.

Denver's 14-3 season was stellar, and the Broncos made it all the way to the AFC Championship Game, where they lost 10-7 to New England in a snow storm. The big "what if?" from that game is what if Denver quarterback Bo Nix had played. Nix had a great Year 2 for the Broncos, but he broke his ankle in overtime of the Broncos' Divisional Round win over Buffalo, so Jarrett Stidham had to start. The offense did next to nothing that game, which the Patriots won in ugly fashion. Like Mahomes, Nix is back in action, so all eyes will be on the two starting quarterbacks and how they look coming off of injury.

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Broncos vs. Chiefs: Kansas City -2.5

Denver returns basically every key player from last year's team on both sides of the ball, and the team added a new receiver in former Miami standout Jaylen Waddle to help Nix in the passing game. The Chiefs' receiving options are largely the same in Travis Kelce, Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy, but the team will aim to have better success in the run game this year after signing Super Bowl 60 MVP Kenneth Walker III in free agency in one of the more notable offseason additions. Both these teams should be playoff contenders in 2026, and the Chiefs will aim to reclaim the division as well as this rivalry after the Broncos won each matchup a year ago.

The Chiefs are 2.5-point favorites at home, per FanDuel's NFL odds. The SportsLine model has Kansas City covering as home favorites in the majority of simulations. Denver won both matchups against Kansas City last season.

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Broncos vs. Chiefs: Under 43.5

While all eyes are on the Broncos' offense with Nix returning from an ankle injury, the team's strength remains the defense. Patrick Surtain is a former Defensive Player of the Year who is arguably the best cornerback in football, and Denver has shown it can get after the quarterback and dominate the run and pass. Kansas City's defense has long been overlooked due to the presence of Mahomes and Co., but the defense was still great last year even in a down year for the team, ranking sixth in points allowed.

The total is set at 43.5, and the SportsLine model thinks this one will be a low-scoring affair, with the Under hitting in more than 60% of simulations. Both games between these AFC West rivals went Under 43.5 total points last season.

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