FanDuel promo for CFB Week 5: Bet $5, claim $200 in bonus bets

Believe it or not, college football is already onto Week 5. Conference play is in full swing, and top contenders are beginning to emerge. Two of them will square off on Saturday as No. 2 Georgia visits No. 4 Alabama for the first time in the regular season since 2020.

Must be 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New customers only. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt.

Explaining the FanDuel promo

Without needing a promo code, new users can claim $200 in bonus bets courtesy of FanDuel. All that is needed to claim the offer is an initial wager of $5 or more. Regardless of whether your qualifying wager wins or loses, you’ll be credited with bonus bets within 72 hours.

Thus, bettors can operate with peace of mind knowing that even if their bet does not hit, they won’t leave empty handed.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable but can be used on any market at FanDuel. Should you win, you’ll be credited with the profits in cash but not the value of the bonus bet itself. Any unused bonus bets will be automatically withdrawn from your account after seven days.

There is a limit of one promotion bonus per person. To be eligible, bettors must be at least 18 years old and physically present in Washington, D.C., or at least 21 and located in one of the following states: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia or Wyoming.

How to claim the FanDuel promo

Click “Claim Bonus”

Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account. You’ll need to provide your email and choose a valid username and password before verifying your personal information.

Deposit at least $5

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any sport.

Within 72 hours of your bet settling, you’ll be issued $200 in bonus bets. These don’t need to be used in one lump sum but have a seven-day expiration period.

Remember that this offer is only valid for new FanDuel users.

What can you bet on?

FanDuel’s latest welcome offer gives new users time to bet on college football’s busy Week 5 slate. In addition to popular markets like spreads, totals and money lines, bettors can also tackle a bunch of futures odds, including the national champion, Heisman Trophy winner and more.

Saturday features four games between ranked teams. No. 20 Oklahoma State kicks off against No. 23 Kansas State at noon E.T. Both teams are 3-1 and coming off losses after Oklahoma State fell 22-19 to Utah and Kansas State was blitzed 38-9 by BYU. Neither side can afford to fall to 0-2 in Big 12 play.

The Cowboys must hope quarterback Alan Bowman bounces back after he was benched a week ago. Similarly, the Wildcats could use a rebound performance under center from Avery Johnson.

Kansas State is listed as a 4.5-point favorite and -184 on the moneyline, with Oklahoma State +152 to win outright.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Oklahoma St. +152 +4.5 (-106) O 55.5 (-110) Kansas St. -184 -4.5 (-114) U 55.5 (-110)

At 3:30 p.m. ET, No. 16 Notre Dame hosts No. 15 Louisville. The Cardinals are 3-0, though it’s the 3-1 Fighting Irish who are 6.5-point favorites and -220 on the money line. The Fighting Irish have outscored their last two opponents 94-10 since losing to Northern Illinois on Sept. 7.

Duke transfer Riley Leonard has been inconsistent, throwing for just 587 yards and one touchdown in four games. But has been more effective as a runner, rushing for 322 yards and six touchdowns. He gained 143 yards on the ground and scored twice in Notre Dame’s 28-3 victory over Miami-Ohio last week.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Louisville +176 +6.5 (-115) O 45.5 (-110) Notre Dame -215 -6.5 (-105) U 45.5 (-110)

FanDuel at a glance

FanDuel is renowned as an A-grade sportsbook. It offers competitive odds and a bunch of generous promos for new and existing customers, including profit boosts and same-game parlay insurance. For example, bettors who place a three-leg, same-game parlay (minimum +400 odds) on Thursday Night Football between the Cowboys and Giants will get a matching bonus bet if their wager loses.

In addition to ever-popular offerings like the NFL, users can also wager on more niche markets such as MMA or F1 racing. Those in select locations can even play casino games (roulette, poker, blackjack, roulette) and daily fantasy contests.

FanDuel’s app consistently receives high marks for its user-friendly interface. Many of the betting options are neatly laid out in a series of tabs along the toolbar.