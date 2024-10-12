The new-user offer from FanDuel can be claimed with a bet on this weekend’s college football games

As we inch closer to the second half of the college football season, FanDuel has updated is welcome bonus. New FanDuel users can now get $300 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $300 In Bonus Bets If Your Bet Wins Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New customers only. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit and bet required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. Expires on 10/27/2024 at 11:59 PM EST. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Explaining the FanDuel new-user promo

If you’re new to FanDuel, you can claim the bet-and-get promo without needing a special promo code when you sign up. To take advantage, simply register, deposit at least $10, and opt-in for the promotion. Then, place an initial wager of at least $5 on any betting market at any odds to claim your bonus. The bonus bets will be awarded only if your initial bet wins.

Once your bet is settled as a win, you’ll receive $300 in bonus bets in your account within 72 hours. You can use the $300 however you like, and you’re not required to bet it all at once.

It’s important to note that with bonus bets, your initial stake isn’t returned to you, so you only get to keep what you win. There is no additional playthrough requirement to access the money you win. This means that anything you win off the bonus bets is yours to keep. Just keep in mind that the bonus dollars expire seven days after you receive them in your account.

How to claim the FanDuel promo

Here is a step-by-step process for claiming FanDuel’s new-user promo:

Use our link to access the FanDuel site. Register with your information. Make a deposit of at least $10 with an approved payment method. Opt-in for the new-user promo of betting $5 to get $300 in bonus cash. Place a wager of at least $5 on any sport, game, or prop bet. Once the game begins and your bet is graded as a win, the $300 in bonus dollars will appear in your account within 72 hours.

What can you bet on?

In the past, one loss was damaging to a team’s College Football Playoff hopes. After several teams dropped a game in Week 6, now two losses could begin to spell trouble for schools trying to get into the expanded playoffs. There are plenty of games in Week 7 on Saturday that will have playoff implications.

One pits two one-loss SEC teams when No. 9 Ole Miss faces No. 13 LSU in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at 7:30 p.m. ET. LSU has a slight advantage because its loss was not in conference play, but a second loss will remove the margin of error for one of these teams when it comes to their playoff hopes.

USC already has two losses in the Big Ten, so one more will effectively end its playoff hopes. So No. 4 Penn State (5-0) will have to be on guard for their matchup at the Los Angeles Coliseum at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

And Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes are 4-1 and 2-0 in the Big 12 after an early-season loss, but they will face a tough test in the form of No. 18 Kansas State. The game is at home in Boulder for the Buffs, so a win will go a long way to keep their momentum going as we get into mid-October.

FanDuel Sportsbook at a glance

Here are a few of the features you can look out for at FanDuel.

Daily promotions available

Once you become a member, FanDuel Sportsbook provides a range of regular promotions for all users. For instance, there are profit boosts available for parlay bets or specific sports. With a profit boost, one can increase their payout by a certain percentage before placing a bet. Additionally, there are boost builders, also known as reward stacks, which reward the bettor for achieving several successful bets in a row. From time to time, FanDuel also offers users a no-sweat bet, meaning that if you lose, FanDuel will provide you with bonus bets equal to the amount of your initial wager.

User experience

FanDuel provides a consistent user experience across both computer and mobile platforms. Accessing a variety of leagues is straightforward, with recognizable logos enhancing the interface. Navigating to a specific league and selecting a game to bet on, as well as exploring additional options for prop bets on players or game scenarios, is simple. Whether choosing from a list of leagues or utilizing the search function for teams or players, both computer and mobile platforms allow for a thorough review of bets before finalizing, offering the opportunity to rectify any mistakes and explore different odds and promotional offers.

Selection of sports and betting markets

At FanDuel, bets can be placed on a wide range of sports, including the NFL, NBA, UFC, and table tennis. It also features international sports like soccer, cricket, and rugby, so there’s something for everyone. In addition to traditional bets on all sports, FanDuel offers a variety of prop bets and live bets with real-time changing odds.

Available banking methods

Credit card and debit card payments are widely accepted by FanDuel, and options for mobile payment platforms such as Venmo, Apple Pay, PayPal, and others are also available. Additionally, deposits can be made through online banking, FanDuel gift cards, wire transfer, and exclusive methods like PayNearMe and Play+. In states where sports betting is legal, deposits can also be made at specific FanDuel-branded physical locations.

