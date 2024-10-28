FanDuel promo for Giants vs. Steelers on Monday Night Football

Get all the information you need about FanDuel’s latest sign-up offer ahead of Monday Night Football.

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Monday Night Football will wrap up Week 8 of the NFL season with a matchup between the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers. Sitting at 5-2, the Steelers will try to take a one-game lead in the AFC North standings after the Ravens lost on Sunday. For the Giants (2-5), a win is imperative if they want any chance of playing meaningful games down the stretch. Users who sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook ahead of kickoff can claim $150 worth of bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass if their bet wins.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $150 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Wins + 3 Free Months Of NBA League Pass Claim bonus Read Review New customers only. 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. After 3 months free trial, the full price of League Pass will be automatically charged monthly; cancel anytime. NBA League Pass – local blackout restrictions appply. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. Limit 1 pass per customer. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Bet Type New York Giants Pittsburgh Steelers Spread +5.5 (-102) -5.5 (-120) Money line +220 -270 Total Over 36.5 (-110) Under 36.5 (-110)

Explaining the FanDuel Sportsbook promo

FanDuel Sportsbook is offering a deal for new users, allowing them to receive $150 in bonus bets. To claim this promotion, users must sign up, make a minimum deposit of $5 and win their first $5 bet on any market.

New users can place their $5 bet on Monday night’s game between the Giants and Steelers. If successful, they’ll receive $150 in bonus bets in addition to their winnings. These bonus funds can be utilized for upcoming events, including NFL Week 9 games, the World Series, Week 10 of college football, NBA basketball and NHL hockey.

Additionally, new users can enjoy three months of complimentary access to NBA League Pass as part of the FanDuel sign-up promotion, providing free access to all out-of-market NBA games. Users must win their first bet to claim this part of the promotion as well.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $150 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Wins + 3 Free Months Of NBA League Pass Claim bonus Read Review New customers only. 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. After 3 months free trial, the full price of League Pass will be automatically charged monthly; cancel anytime. NBA League Pass – local blackout restrictions appply. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. Limit 1 pass per customer. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

FanDuel new user promo terms and conditions

To qualify for the FanDuel promotion, users must meet three requirements. First, they must not have previously created a FanDuel account in any state. Second, they need to be at least 21 years old and live in a state in which FanDuel operates. Finally, they must make an initial deposit and place a $5 wager to activate the offer.

Bonus bets are granted once the initial wager is settled, as long as it’s a winning bet. These bonus funds can be used across any market but will expire after seven days. Additionally, users must wager the bonus bets at least once, and the stake from these bets will not contribute to any winnings.

FanDuel betting markets

When it comes to the NFL betting markets, FanDuel offers both quantity and quality. Traditional bettors can stick to standard bets like the money line, spread and total. These are the most popular markets for a reason, and FanDuel allows users to bet on them easily.

FanDuel also offers a wide variety of niche markets, props and game markets. Users can bet on players to score touchdowns, over/under on statistical props, whether certain outcomes will happen, margin of victory, drive results, same-game parlays and much more.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $150 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Wins + 3 Free Months Of NBA League Pass Claim bonus Read Review New customers only. 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. After 3 months free trial, the full price of League Pass will be automatically charged monthly; cancel anytime. NBA League Pass – local blackout restrictions appply. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. Limit 1 pass per customer. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Gambling responsibly with FanDuel

Responsible sports betting can certainly enhance your enjoyment of sporting events. However, some people may find betting in moderation challenging. For that reason, FanDuel provides resources to assist users in creating responsible betting practices.

Users can establish limits on their deposits, wagers and time spent on the app. They also receive activity statements and regular updates to help track their spending and usage amounts. Furthermore, users have the option to take a break by temporarily suspending their accounts or to permanently self-exclude from FanDuel if needed.

Betting Giants-Steelers with FanDuel