Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

NFL fans will be treated to a double dose of action on Monday as Week 3 concludes with a primetime doubleheader. The Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills kick things off at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed approximately 45 minutes later with the Washington Commanders taking on the Cincinnati Bengals.

For fans looking to bet on the games, FanDuel has a generous welcome offer available to new customers. As an incentive for signing up, the sportsbook is handing out $200 in bonus bets with a $5 bet on any market.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New customers only. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Want to learn more? We cover everything there is to know about one of the best promos on the market.

Explaining the FanDuel promo

Customers who sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook can unlock a special two-part offer by betting as little as $5. Simply place your qualifying wager, and you’ll be issued $200 in bonus bets. No code is required to activate this promo from FanDuel.

Regardless of whether you win or lose your qualifying wager, bonus bets will arrive within 72 hours. These are non-transferable, non-redeemable and must be used within seven days of receipt. Should you win, you’ll keep any profits but not the value of the bet itself.

There’s a limit of one promotional bonus per person. Bettors must be 21 or older, unless otherwise stated, and physically present in one of the following locations to be eligible for the offer: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, D.C., Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia or Wyoming.

How to claim the FanDuel promo

Itching to bet on the NFL? You’ll get up to $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether your qualifying wager wins or loses, making this one of the most generous offers on the market. Here’s how to get started:

Click “Claim Bonus”

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook, verifying your personal information. You’ll need to enter your email address and choose a username and password to create an account. No promo code is required for activation.

Deposit $5

Make a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any sport

Read Review Bet $5 Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New customers only. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

What can you bet on?

Monday’s NFL doubleheader kicks off with Buffalo hosting Jacksonville. The Bills, 5.5-point favorites and -255 on the moneyline at FanDuel, are looking to move to 3-0 for the first time since 2020. Conversely, the Jaguars are in danger of dropping to 0-3.

The Bills hope to stay a step ahead of the New York Jets, who look potent with a healthy Aaron Rodgers. They’re shaping up to be the two best teams in the AFC East, although things can change in a hurry because of injuries. Just ask the Miami Dolphins.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Jaguars +210 +5.5 (-110) O 45.5 (-115) Bills -255 -5.5 (-110) U 45.5 (-105)

NFL fans will catch their first glimpse of quarterback Jayden Daniels in primetime as the Commanders visit the Bengals. Daniels’ career has gotten off to an encouraging start, and Washington will lean heavily on the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and No. 2 overall draft pick as it looks to pull off the upset. Despite being 0-2, the Bengals are 7.5-point favorites and -360 on the moneyline at FanDuel.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Commanders +290 +7.5 (-115) O 46.5 (-120) Bengals -360 -7.5 (-105) U 46.5 (-102)

FanDuel at a glance

With generous promotions, favorable odds and no glaring weaknesses, FanDuel has established itself as an industry leader. The sportsbook regularly has a treasure trove of offerings for both new and existing users, including odds boosts, same-game parlay insurance and more. For example, bettors can get a 100% profit boost on any NFL moneyline each Sunday.

In addition to the NFL, customers also can wager on college football, MLB and an assortment of other sports. Even niche markets like table tennis and rodeo are available.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New customers only. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

It takes only a few minutes to register, and the sportsbook is highly accessible throughout the U.S. To get started, bettors can redeem one of the most valuable welcome promos on the market: bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets.