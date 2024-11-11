FanDuel promo for Monday Night Football: Dolphins vs Rams

Get $150 in bonus bets and a three-month trial of NBA League Pass when you sign up for FanDuel

Week 10 of the NFL season wraps up on Monday night when the Los Angeles Rams host the Miami Dolphins.

The Rams have won three straight games to get back in the playoff hunt and the divisional race in the NFC West. With Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp now healthy, the L.A. offense is at its full potential for one of the first times this season. The 49ers and Cardinals picked up key victories on Sunday, so the Rams need this win to keep pace in the division.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $150 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Wins + 3 Free Months Of NBA League Pass Claim bonus Read Review New customers only. 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. After 3 months free trial, the full price of League Pass will be automatically charged monthly; cancel anytime. NBA League Pass – local blackout restrictions appply. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. Limit 1 pass per customer. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

On the other side, the Dolphins have lost three straight games and six of their last seven. The slump began when they lost quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in Week 2, but even his return from a concussion two weeks ago hasn’t been enough to produce a win. If Miami wants any chance to make something of this season, a road victory on Monday is a must.

Bet Type Miami Dolphins Los Angeles Rams Spread +2.5 (-106) -2.5 (-114) Money line +120 -142 Total Over 48.5 (-115) Under 48.5 (-105)

Explaining the FanDuel Sportsbook promo

At first glance, the latest FanDuel Sportsbook promotion may appear to be a straightforward bet-and-get offer, which is common across the industry from many sportsbooks. However, there’s a bit more to it than that.

New users who sign up for FanDuel must deposit and place a minimum wager of $5 on any market of their choice. If the bet wins, FanDuel will credit the account with $150 in bonus bets. Additionally, FanDuel will send an email with instructions on how to claim a three-month trial of NBA League Pass. If the initial bet loses, the user will not receive the bonus bets, but will still get the NBA League Pass trial.

For example, a user could place a $5 bet on the Dolphins to win outright as a qualifying bet. If Miami wins, the user would receive the $5 bet back and $6 in profit from the wager, plus the $150 in bonus bets and the three-month NBA League Pass trial. If Miami loses, the user will receive only the League Pass portion of the promo.

FanDuel promo terms and conditions

To qualify for the FanDuel new user promotion, individuals must not have previously registered an account with FanDuel, even if they did so in a different state. Additionally, users must be at least 21 years old and currently located in one of the following states: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas (in partnership with Kansas Star Casino), Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding certain parishes), Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont, Washington D.C., West Virginia or Wyoming.

To activate the promotion, users must make an initial deposit and place a wager of at least $5. There are no minimum odds requirements, and the bet can be placed on any available market. Bonus bets are awarded once the first wager is settled, but only if it’s a winning bet. These bonus bets can be used on any market but will expire after seven days. Bonus bets have no cash value and must be wagered at least once. The stake from the bonus bet does not count toward any potential winnings.

Additionally, users will receive three months of NBA League Pass. After the three-month trial, the full price of League Pass will be automatically charged on a monthly basis, but users can cancel at any time.

FanDuel betting markets

The NFL dominates the United States sports betting landscape. The league not only has the highest betting handle, it also has the most unique betting markets available.

Traditional bettors might be more likely to wager on the old-fashioned markets such as spread, total and money line. However, at FanDuel users can bet on player touchdowns, drive results and margin of victory, among other options.

Gambling responsibly with FanDuel

FanDuel Sportsbook is dedicated to helping users bet responsibly by providing a range of tools and resources. Available options include:

Setting deposit limits

Setting wager limits

Setting time limits

Accessing activity statements

Receiving usage updates

Receiving spending updates

Users can also choose to temporarily suspend their betting privileges.

Just a few weeks ago, this season looked like a lost one for both the Rams. However, Los Angeles has rebounded to win three straight, which put the team in a virtual tie atop the NFC West. The Rams need a home victory to keep pace with Arizona and San Francisco, which both reached five wins on Sunday.

