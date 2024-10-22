FanDuel promo for NBA Opening Night: Get $300 in bonus + more

Get all the information you need about the latest FanDuel promo ahead of NBA Opening Night.

The NBA’s regular season tips off with Opening Night on Tuesday, and FanDuel is gearing up for the action with a new-user welcome offer.

The defending champion Boston Celtics host the New York Knicks in the night’s first matchup, which will then be followed by the Minnesota Timberwolves taking on the Los Angeles Lakers.

FanDuel Sportsbook is greeting the NBA season with a special addition to their welcome promotion for new users.

Read on to find all you need to know about the latest FanDuel promo and how to claim it.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $300 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Wins + 3 Free Months Of NBA League Pass Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. After 3 months free trial, the full price of League Pass will be automatically charged monthly; cancel anytime. NBA League Pass – local blackout restrictions appply. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. Limit 1 pass per customer. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Explaining the FanDuel promo

The first part the FanDuel new user sign-up resembles a standard “bet-and-get” promotion, but there’s a twist.

To qualify, new users must register for a FanDuel Sportsbook account, make a deposit, and place a minimum wager of $5 on any market. If that bet is successful, they’ll receive $300 in bonus bets, which can be used on any sporting event within the following week.

What sets this FanDuel promotion apart from others in the industry is the requirement for users to win their initial bet in order to earn the bonus bets. However, the attractive $300 bonus compensates for this condition.

Additionally, there are no minimum betting odds requirements for the first wager, allowing users to bet on the biggest favorite available.

Promo terms and conditions

This promotion is open to any new user who has not previously registered for a FanDuel Sportsbook account in any state. Participants must be at least 21 years old and located in a state where FanDuel operates.

An initial deposit and a minimum wager of $5 are required. Bonus bets earned will expire seven days after they are credited to your account. Additionally, bonus bets must be used at least once, and the stake from the bonus bet is not included in any winnings.

Explanation of NBA League Pass

Along with the opportunity to earn $300 in bonus bets, new FanDuel users can also claim a three-month trial of NBA League Pass.

Just like the first part of the offer, the free trial becomes available once a user places and wins their initial $5 bet on any market. After registering, depositing $5, and making a $5 wager on a successful bet, FanDuel will provide you with $300 in bonus bets and email you a code for three free months of NBA League Pass.

With NBA League Pass, users will have access to:

Live games not available in their local market

Condensed game highlights

NBA TV, 24/7

Customizable broadcasts with various angles and statistics

How to claim the FanDuel promo

Claiming the latest FanDuel new user promo is simple and easy, just follow these steps:

Press “CLAIM NOW” on any of the banners or links on this page Provide all necessary personal information, such as your name and date of birth. Create your account using your email address and a secure password Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app on to your phone so you can bet from anywhere Deposit a minimum of $5 using any of the available funding methods Place a $5 wager on any market of your choosing

If your first bet wins, FanDuel will credit your account with $300 in bonus bets as well as a three-month free trial of NBA League Pass.

NBA Opening Night betting at FanDuel

The 2024-25 NBA regular season is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, with a pair of games.

First, it will be the Celtics (+310) hosting the Knicks (+750) in a matchup of two of the top three odds-on leaders to win the NBA Finals, per the futures market at FanDuel.

The Celtics return their championship-winning core from a year ago, led by Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and company. The Knicks, meanwhile, added All-Star center Karl Anthony-Towns and wing Mikal Bridges this offseason, who will join Jalen Brunson to spearhead the offesnse.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL NY Knicks +190 +5.5 (-110) O 223.5 (-112) BOS Celtics -230 -5.5 (-110) U 223.5 (-108)

In the NBA Opening Night finale, LeBron James and the Lakers will host Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves in Los Angeles.

The Lakers had a quiet offseason, not adding much help to James and Anthony Davis. They will, however, have JJ Redick coaching the team in what will be his first year as a head coach.

The Timberwolves, on the other hand, traded Towns in exchange for a package highlighted by Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo. Notably, Minnesota only trails the Oklahoma City Thunder as favorites to win the Western Conference this season.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL MIN Timberwolves -120 -1.5 (-112) O 219.5 (-108) LA Lakers +102 +1.5 (-108) U 219.5 (-112)

FanDuel Sportsbook at a glance

When discussing the top online sportsbooks in the United States, FanDuel is often one of the first names mentioned. The statistics back this up, as they consistently rank among the top two for nationwide betting handle and revenue.

Several key factors contribute to what makes a sportsbook exceptional. Let’s take a closer look at FanDuel’s performance in these areas:

User experience: FanDuel features one of the best betting apps in the industry, greatly enhancing user experience. All markets are easy to find, and the app navigates smoothly between pages, which is particularly important when users need to place a bet quickly or grab a live line.

FanDuel features one of the best betting apps in the industry, greatly enhancing user experience. All markets are easy to find, and the app navigates smoothly between pages, which is particularly important when users need to place a bet quickly or grab a live line. Market selection: Few books can match FanDuel’s variety and quality of betting markets. It offers odds on a wide array of sports from around the globe and frequently provide unique props and options within those sports.

Few books can match FanDuel’s variety and quality of betting markets. It offers odds on a wide array of sports from around the globe and frequently provide unique props and options within those sports. Banking: Depositing and withdrawing funds at FanDuel Sportsbook is a straightforward process. It offers numerous deposit methods, allowing users to select the option that suits them best. Cashing out winnings is also seamless, with funds typically available in your account within a few days.

Depositing and withdrawing funds at FanDuel Sportsbook is a straightforward process. It offers numerous deposit methods, allowing users to select the option that suits them best. Cashing out winnings is also seamless, with funds typically available in your account within a few days. Daily promotions: In addition to a generous sign-up promotion for new users, FanDuel prioritizes existing members with daily promotions such as profit boosts, no-sweat bets, and parlay multipliers.