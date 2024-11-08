FanDuel promo: $150 in bonus and 3 months of NBA League Pass

Take advantage of the latest welcome offer from FanDuel with a $5 bet on this weekend’s college football and NFL action

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

The upcoming schedule of NFL and college football games means another chance to claim $150 in bonus bets by placing a successful $5 wager on any game through FanDuel Sportsbook. Customers can also get a three-month trial of NBA League Pass.

Among the best football matchups this weekend includes a pair of AP Top 25 SEC showdowns – No. 3 Georgia at No. 16 Ole Miss and No. 11 Alabama at No. 15 LSU – as well as the Detroit Lions taking their six-game win streak into Houston to face the Texans on Sunday night.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $150 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Wins + 3 Free Months Of NBA League Pass Claim bonus Read Review New customers only. 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. After 3 months free trial, the full price of League Pass will be automatically charged monthly; cancel anytime. NBA League Pass – local blackout restrictions appply. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. Limit 1 pass per customer. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Below is a guide on how to redeem this FanDuel welcome offer as well as what’s available to bet on this weekend.

Explaining the FanDuel welcome promo

With a successful $5 wager, new FanDuel customers can claim $150 in bonus bets. A three-month trial of NBA League Pass is also available to new users, regardless of the bet’s outcome.

Bonus bets typically arrive within 72 hours and are valid for seven days. They are non-withdrawable and cannot be combined with other promotions. The initial stake is not included in any winnings. Cashed-out wagers are ineligible.

There is a limit of one bonus per person. To be eligible, bettors must be age 18 or older and located in Washington, D.C., or at least 21 and physically present in one of the following states: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia or Wyoming.

What to know about NBA League Pass

Fans can access out-of-market games, highlights and customizable stats with NBA League Pass. Home and road broadcasts are available, giving users the opportunity to choose between different telecasts. Monthly, seasonal and annual packages are all available.

Customers can cancel before the end of the trial period to avoid charges. Otherwise, NBA League Pass will renew at the then-current subscription rate.

How to claim the FanDuel promo

Below are more details on how bettors can begin. Any sports bet will activate the welcome offer.

Click “Claim Bonus” Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook with a valid email address and verify personal information including age and location. Deposit $5. Place a $5 qualifying wager. There is no minimum odds requirement. Win and collect $150 in bonus bets plus a three-month trial of NBA League Pass, Lose and FanDuel will still issue the NBA League Pass promo code but not any bonus bets.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $150 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Wins + 3 Free Months Of NBA League Pass Claim bonus Read Review New customers only. 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. After 3 months free trial, the full price of League Pass will be automatically charged monthly; cancel anytime. NBA League Pass – local blackout restrictions appply. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. Limit 1 pass per customer. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

What one can bet on

Here are matchups worth following this weekend in college football and the NFL:

No. 3 Bulldogs (-2.5) at No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels: The Bulldogs overcame three interceptions by quarterback Carson Beck and beat Florida to stay ranked in the top five. The Rebels have won two in a row and can get back into the playoff picture with another victory. Jaxon Dart set single-game school marks for passing yards and touchdowns in last Saturday’s 63-31 rout of Arkansas.

No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide (-2.5) at No. 15 LSU Tigers: Both the Tide and Tigers are coming off a bye week and trying to avoid a third loss that could potentially put them out of playoff contention. Alabama gained some momentum back after a convincing 34-0 victory at Missouri, while LSU gave up 31 second-half points in a defeat on the road at Texas A&M.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Washington Commanders (-2.5): A pair of two-loss teams on three-game win streaks face off in Landover, MD. The Commanders are off to their best start since 1996 thanks to Jayden Daniels, who has compiled over 2,400 combined rushing and passing yards while the Steelers have put up at least 400 total yards their last two games with Russell Wilson as the starting quarterback.

Detroit (-3.5) vs. Houston: The Lions hope to maintain their spot atop the NFC North as well as the best record in the conference, while the Texans try to bounce back after a Thursday night loss to the Jets. Detroit brings the league’s sixth-best rushing attack behind David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs. Houston’s defense is second-best in terms of total yards allowed.

FanDuel at a glance

FanDuel is renowned as America’s most-used online sportsbook. It provides customers unique promotions and a wide range of betting options at competitive odds. There is the ability to bet on niche sports like professional lacrosse and MMA, casino games, horse racing, daily fantasy contests and puzzle/skill games for customers in select locations.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $150 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Wins + 3 Free Months Of NBA League Pass Claim bonus Read Review New customers only. 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. After 3 months free trial, the full price of League Pass will be automatically charged monthly; cancel anytime. NBA League Pass – local blackout restrictions appply. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. Limit 1 pass per customer. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

There are promos related to significant sporting events – such as the World Series, NBA and NFL playoffs – as well as odds boosts, bet insurance and more. Users can participate in the referral bonus program, in which they can receive $50 in sportsbook bonuses for up to five people who join.