Learn more about this FanDuel offer, which can be claimed with a $5 bet on NFL Week 6

Week 6 of the NFL season has arrived, and new FanDuel users can earn $300 in bonus bets if their first wager of $5 or more wins. No promo code is required.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $300 In Bonus Bets If Your Bet Wins Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New customers only. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit and bet required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. Expires on 10/27/2024 at 11:59 PM EST. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Below, we cover what you need to know about this welcome offer from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Explaining the FanDuel promo

FanDuel’s latest welcome offer enables new users to collect $300 in bonus bets. New patrons can start by registering for a new account and then placing a qualifying wager of $5 or more on any sport, including popular options like the NFL or college football.

To qualify for $300 in bonus bets, the first wager must result in a win.

Bonus bets are subject to a one-time playthrough requirement. These don’t need to be used in one lump sum, but they expire within seven days if unused. Like most bonuses, the initial stake is not included in any winnings.

To be eligible for this sportsbook promo, bettors must be at least 18 years old and physically present in Washington, D.C., or at least 21 and located in one of the following states: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia or Wyoming.

How to claim the FanDuel promo

Bettors who want to wager on the NFL may want to consider redeeming FanDuel’s special welcome offer. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to get started:

Click “Claim Bonus”

Sign up for FanDuel, providing an email address and a valid username/password for the new account

Deposit at least $10

Place a qualifying wager of $5 or more. All sports are eligible, and there is no odds requirement.

If your first wager wins, you’ll receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire after seven days.

What can you bet on?

FanDuel offers a wide range of NFL markets, from popular game bets (spread, moneyline, total) to team/player props and more.

Week 6 continues on Sunday, starting at 9:30 a.m. ET with the Jacksonville Jaguars taking on the Chicago Bears from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

The Bears (3-2) are coming off a 36-10 win over Carolina, where rookie quarterback Caleb Williams turned in one of his most productive performances to date (20 of 29, 304 yards, 2 TD). FanDuel lists Chicago as 1.5-point favorites over the 1-4 Jaguars, who edged Indianapolis 37-34 to end a five-game slide (dating back to last season).

The biggest concern for Jacksonville remains its pass defense, which has allowed the most yards in the NFL (287.8 per game).

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Jaguars -102 +1.5 (-105) O 44.5 (-105) Bears -116 -1.5 (-115) U 44.5 (-115)

At 1 p.m. ET, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the New Orleans Saints. Rookie fifth-rounder Spencer Rattler will start at quarterback for the 2-3 Saints, who have lost three straight since a 2-0 start. Veteran Derek Carr is week-to-week due to an oblique injury he sustained in a Week 5 loss to Kansas City.

The Bucs, meanwhile, are coming off an overtime loss to Atlanta that dropped them to 3-2.

FanDuel lists Tampa Bay as a 3.5-point favorite and -186 on the moneyline.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Buccaneers -180 -3.5 (-105) O 41.5 (-115) Saints +152 +3.5 (-115) U 41.5 (-105)

FanDuel at a glance

FanDuel has plenty of promotional offerings for both new and existing customers, starting with its welcome offer, in which users can get $300 in bonus bets. This is similar to other bet-and-get promos, although it is dependent on the qualifying wager winning.

There is also a wide assortment of daily bonuses, including odds boosts, same-game parlay insurance and referral bonuses. For example, customers can get a 30% boost on any anytime touchdown scorer for Sunday’s NFL games.

FanDuel is one of the industry’s most accessible sportsbooks, and bettors can wager on everything from the ever-popular NFL to niche sports like tennis. Those in select locations also can play casino-style games (blackjack, roulette, slots), horse racing, daily fantasy contests and skill/puzzle games.