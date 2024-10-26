FanDuel promo for NFL Week 8: $300 in bonus bets and NBA League Pass

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

With Week 8 having begun on Thursday night and the Rams having defeated the Vikings, the halfway mark of the NFL season is rapidly approaching. Some teams are exactly where they were expected to be. Others have major work to do to meet preseason expectations.

There are some intriguing matchups scheduled for the weekend, including Bengals-Eagles and Seahawks-Bills. FanDuel Sportsbook is offering all new users the opportunity to earn $300 in bonus bets as well as three months of free access to NBA League Pass. Read on to learn more.

Philadelphia Eagles (4-2) at Cincinnati Bengals (3-4)

Bet Type Philadelphia Eagles Cincinnati Bengals Spread +2.5 (-104) -2.5 (-118) Moneyline +130 -154 Total Over 47.5 (-115) Under 47.5 (-105)

Buffalo Bills (5-2) at Seattle Seahawks (4-3)

Bet Type Buffalo Bills Seattle Seahawks Spread -3.0 (-110) +3.0 (-110) Moneyline -166 +140 Total Over 47.5 (-102) Under 47.5 (-120)

Explaining the FanDuel Sportsbook promo

FanDuel Sportsbook has rolled out an enticing new sign-up promotion for newcomers, offering eligible users the chance to earn $300 in bonus bets. To take advantage of this offer, users would need to sign up, deposit at least $5, and win their initial $5 bet on any market. This new FanDuel promotion follows the popular bet-and-get model seen across the industry, making it a great opportunity for those wanting to explore FanDuel. By placing a $5 wager, users could unlock $300 in bonus bets if their first bet is successful.

New users can bet $5 on Sunday’s matchup between the Eagles and Bengals, and if they win their bet, they’ll receive $300 in bonus bets. These bonus funds can be used for other upcoming events, including the rest of NFL Week 8 games, the World Series, NBA basketball, and NHL hockey.

Additionally, new users can also enjoy three months of free access to NBA League Pass, giving them the ability to watch all out-of-market NBA games at no cost.

FanDuel new user promo terms and conditions

To qualify for this FanDuel promotion, users must meet three requirements. First, they may not have previously created a FanDuel account in any state. Second, they need to be at least 21 years old and live in a state where FanDuel operates. Finally, they must make an initial deposit and place a $5 bet to activate the offer.

Bonus bets will be awarded after the first wager is settled, as long as it’s a winning bet. These bonus funds can be used across any market but will expire after seven days. Additionally, users must place the bonus bets at least once, and the stake from these bets will not count toward any winnings.

FanDuel betting markets

If planning to bet on NFL games this Sunday, FanDuel Sportsbook offers a fantastic selection of options and quality.

Users can choose from traditional bets like the spread, money line, and total points, but FanDuel also provides a wide range of prop bets. This includes game, team, and player props, along with unique markets such as touchdown scorers, drive results, and team scoring totals.

Some users prefer to string multiple bets together to create a parlay, with a higher potential payout. Note, however, that parlays are significantly more difficult to win by nature.

Gambling responsibly with FanDuel

Sports betting can enhance one’s viewing experience when approached responsibly. However, some people may find it challenging to bet while maintaining control. FanDuel provides resources to help users cultivate responsible betting habits.

Users can set limits on their deposits, wagers, and the amount of time they spend on the app. They also receive activity statements and regular updates to keep track of their spending and usage. Additionally, users can choose to take a time-out by temporarily suspending their accounts or can opt for permanent self-exclusion from FanDuel if needed.

Betting NFL Week 8 with FanDuel

If you’re looking to bet on this Sunday’s NFL games, consider FanDuel Sportsbook. Recognized as one of the top online sportsbooks, FanDuel offers numerous appealing features, including an enticing sign-up bonus. New users can earn $300 in bonus bets if their first $5 wager on any market wins. Plus, they’ll also receive three months of free access to NBA League Pass.