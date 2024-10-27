FanDuel Sportsbook promo for NFL Week 8

Taking a look at the latest sign-up offer from FanDuel Sportsbook ahead of Week 8 of the NFL betting season

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

FanDuel Sportsbook has recently released a new sign-up offer for new users, giving them a chance to claim $300 in bonus bets and three months of access to NBA League Pass.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $300 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Wins + 3 Free Months Of NBA League Pass Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. After 3 months free trial, the full price of League Pass will be automatically charged monthly; cancel anytime. NBA League Pass – local blackout restrictions appply. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. Limit 1 pass per customer. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Within this article, take a deeper look at the new FanDuel promo code and explain the positives and negatives of FanDuel’s latest welcome offer and analyze some of the NFL games to bet on this week at FanDuel or other sportsbooks.

All 32 teams are in action in Week 8 as no teams are on their bye week. Key matchups include a (health-permitting) battle between the top two picks from the most recent NFL draft when the 4-2 Chicago Bears visit the 5-2 Washington Commanders. Elsewhere, the NFC South’s top two teams meet when the Tampa Bay Bucs host Atlanta Falcons and the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Cincinnati Bengals in what could be a high-scoring interconference affair.

Explaining the FanDuel promotion

The latest sign-up offer from FanDuel Sportsbook is a promotion that offers two rewards. New users who sign up and then deposit and wager at least $5 on any market will earn $300 in bonus bets if their first bet wins. In addition, users will also receive three months of access to NBA League Pass.

To sign up with the FanDuel promo code, follow these steps:

Click any of the “CLAIM NOW” links on the banners throughout this article. Enter necessary personal information to complete the sign-up process. Once that’s complete, deposit and wager $5 on any market. If your first bet wins,, you will earn $300 in bonus bets and three months of access to NBA League Pass.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $300 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Wins + 3 Free Months Of NBA League Pass Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. After 3 months free trial, the full price of League Pass will be automatically charged monthly; cancel anytime. NBA League Pass – local blackout restrictions appply. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. Limit 1 pass per customer. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

This promotion is available to users who have never created a FanDuel account in any state. New users must be at least 21 years old and physically in a state where FanDuel is licensed to accept bets. A minimum deposit of $5 is required. Your first bet must win to claim rewards. There are no minimum odds requirements. Bonus bets earned expire within seven days of issuance. Bonus bets have no cash value and must be wagered at least once before they can be withdrawn. Any bonus bet stake is not included in the payout of any wagers.

Explaining the FanDuel NBA League Pass promo

While the potential to earn $300 in bonus bets might be the main reward in this promotion, the ability to secure three months of access to NBA League Pass should not be overlooked, especially for an avid fan of the NBA.

NBA League Pass is the league’s official streaming service that provides users with access to all out-of-market games. If one decides to bet on a random game on the other side of the country, they can use their NBA League Pass subscription to watch the game live on your smart television, laptop or phone.

In addition, users also receive access to NBA TV and condensed replays of all games. One drawback of the offer is that users must manually cancel your League Pass trial before the three-month period ends. Otherwise, your payment method will automatically be charged the full amount of the standard subscription price.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $300 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Wins + 3 Free Months Of NBA League Pass Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. After 3 months free trial, the full price of League Pass will be automatically charged monthly; cancel anytime. NBA League Pass – local blackout restrictions appply. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. Limit 1 pass per customer. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Comparing other sign-up promos to FanDuel

Here’s a look at some of the other sign-up promos across the industry in comparison to the one currently offered by FanDuel.

There are two main types of promos offered to new users in the sports betting industry. The first type of promotion is the “bet and get” promotion. Users must make a small initial investment and wager, and in turn, they will get bonus bets. The other type of new user promo is the “first bet insurance.” This type of promotion allows users to get a bonus bet equal to the amount of their first wager if their first wager doesn’t win.

In terms of bet-and-get promotions, you can see that FanDuel, DraftKings and bet365 offer this type of promotion. While FanDuel has the highest ceiling of bonus bets at $300, they are also the only major sportsbook that currently requires bettors to win their first wager to earn the rewards of the promotion.

The “first bet insurance” promotions available at sportsbooks such as Caesars and BetMGM typically have a higher maximum value than FanDuel’s current deal, as those caps are set at higher numbers such as $1000 or $1500. However, they also require a bigger initial investment, which can turn away bettors with smaller starting bankrolls.

FanDuel Sportsbook new user promo: The good and the bad

The FanDuel welcome promo has some unique aspects that are unlike any other welcome offer currently on the market. It also has some issues which could be improved on for future offerings. Let’s take a look at the pros and cons of the latest new user promo from FanDuel Sportsbook.

The positives

Here are some positive aspects of the new user offer from FanDuel Sportsbook:

Large bonus bet total: Other similar promotions across the industry often cap their bonus bet rewards at much lower numbers. For example, sites such as DraftKings and bet365 are only offering $200 in bonus bets.

Other similar promotions across the industry often cap their bonus bet rewards at much lower numbers. For example, sites such as DraftKings and bet365 are only offering $200 in bonus bets. Easy to attain: To qualify for the promotion, users are only required to invest $5 of their own money. That’s the minimum deposit and wager for the offer. If you’re trying to keep your investment low, this is ideal.

To qualify for the promotion, users are only required to invest $5 of their own money. That’s the minimum deposit and wager for the offer. If you’re trying to keep your investment low, this is ideal. Free trial of NBA League Pass: If you’re a diehard fan of basketball, getting three months of free access to NBA League Pass is a great perk. You can watch games across the league, including games you normally wouldn’t have access to with just cable or streaming services.

The negatives

Here are some cons of the FanDuel welcome promo:

Required to win original bet: If you don’t win your first bet with FanDuel, then you don’t earn any of the bonus bets from the sign-up promo. This seems like a harsh punishment when you consider other sportsbooks with similar promotions award bonus bets even if the original wager loses. There is no minimum odds requirement, which should mitigate some of these concerns, but big favorites lose across sports every night.

If you don’t win your first bet with FanDuel, then you don’t earn any of the bonus bets from the sign-up promo. This seems like a harsh punishment when you consider other sportsbooks with similar promotions award bonus bets even if the original wager loses. There is no minimum odds requirement, which should mitigate some of these concerns, but big favorites lose across sports every night. Bet-and-get promotions are not as valuable: If you look at the math, the bet-and-get promotions don’t provide nearly as much potential value as the “first bet insurance” promos offered by sportsbooks such as Caesars and BetMGM. If you win half of the bets you make with your $300 worth of bonus bets, the promotion ends up being valued at around $150. If you properly use a “no sweat” bet promotion valued at $1,000 or $1,500, the implied value is much higher than $150.

If you look at the math, the bet-and-get promotions don’t provide nearly as much potential value as the “first bet insurance” promos offered by sportsbooks such as Caesars and BetMGM. If you win half of the bets you make with your $300 worth of bonus bets, the promotion ends up being valued at around $150. If you properly use a “no sweat” bet promotion valued at $1,000 or $1,500, the implied value is much higher than $150. NBA League Pass doesn’t appeal to everyone: If you’re not a diehard fan of NBA basketball, you can argue there isn’t much appeal to having access to NBA League Pass. But, even if you are a diehard NBA fan, you might already have League Pass or want a full season, where this deal is just giving you the first three months of the NBA season, meaning you would need to purchase the rest of the season yourself in January.

What can you bet on with FanDuel Sportsbook?

Week 8 of the NFL season is upon us, and we’re getting close to the midway mark of the season already. Let’s take a look at three marquee games scheduled for this upcoming weekend and the current betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook and how to use the FanDuel promo code for NFL betting.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $300 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Wins + 3 Free Months Of NBA League Pass Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. After 3 months free trial, the full price of League Pass will be automatically charged monthly; cancel anytime. NBA League Pass – local blackout restrictions appply. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. Limit 1 pass per customer. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Philadelphia Eagles @ Cincinnati Bengals

Bet Type Philadelphia Eagles Cincinnati Bengals Spread +2.5 (-104) -2.5 (-118) Moneyline +126 -148 Total Over 47.5 (-115) Under 47.5 (-105)

Both of these teams might be slightly underperforming preseason expectations, but things appear to be trending in the right direction.

After a lopsided loss in Tampa Bay dropped them to 2-2, Philadelphia got their top two receivers back from injury and have now proceeded to win back-to-back games. The Eagles once-vaunted defense was on display in Week 7, as it held the New York Giants to 119 total yards while sacking the combination of Daniel Jones and Drew Lock eight times. The Eagles defense hasn’t allowed a touchdown in its last two games, though skeptics will be sure to point out their opposition (New York Giants, Cleveland Browns).

After starting the season 0-3, Cincinnati has managed to win three of its last four games to get right back in the mix in the AFC. The Bengals’ only slip-up during that time was an overtime loss to the Baltimore Ravens that they had multiple opportunities to win. Joe Burrow entered Week 8 leading the NFL in passer rating (110.1) and has 14 touchdown passes compared to just two interceptions. After allowing 145 points in the first five games (29 ppg), Cincinnati’s defense has held its last two opponents to a combined 21 points. Those same skeptics that had something to say about Philadelphia will likely mention that the Bengals’ two most recent opponents were also the Giants and Browns.

Chicago Bears @ Washington Commanders

Bet Type Chicago Bears Washington Commanders Spread +1.5 (-114) -1.5 (-106) Moneyline +100 -118 Total Over 45.5 (-110) Under 45.5 (-110)

Every year at the NFL Draft, pundits announce that the incoming group of quarterbacks can be special. Rarely do the top two quarterbacks drafted both deliver. However, to this point, it’s safe to say that both Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels have impressed after going No. 1 and No. 2 in the most recent NFL Draft.

Week 8 was expected to be a marquee matchup between the two rising quarterback talents, but a rib injury to Daniels may hobble him this week. If he can’t go, Marcus Mariota would take over at QB.

With Daniels banged up, the Commanders might rely more on their rushing attack, which is averaging 5.2 yards per carry on the season, good for third in the league. Chicago is allowing 112 rushing yards per game this season.

The Bears have played like a high-powered offense over the course of their three-game winning streak – averaging 31.6 points per game through that span. Caleb Williams has posted a passer rating of over 100 in three-straight contests, while averaging an excellent 74% completion percentage in that span.

Despite the injury to Daniels, this is still shaping up to be one of the more fun games of the weekend between two winning teams, with Washington at 5-2 and Chicago sitting at 4-2, a pair of teams that weren’t necessarily expected to be good this quickly.

Dallas Cowboys @ San Francisco 49ers

Bet Type Dallas Cowboys San Francisco 49ers Spread +4.5 (-105) -4.5 (-115) Moneyline +194 -235 Total Over 47.5 (-108) Under 47.5 (-112)

The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers are two of the more prominent organizations in football, but entering Week 8, neither team is above .500 in the standings.

The Cowboys haven’t been impressive. They are coming off their bye week and currently sport a 3-3 record. Two of their wins have come against the Cleveland Browns (1-6) and the New York Giants (2-5). Their most recent outing was a 47-9 loss against the Detroit Lions.

One area for concern with the Cowboys is their defense’s ability to stop the run. They are currently ranked 26th in the NFL, allowing over 143 rushing yards per game to their opponent. A Kyle Shanahan-led offense is built around the run game, so expect San Francisco to do everything in their power to exploit this Cowboys weakness.

For San Francisco, the 49ers enter Week 8 with a losing record of 3-4. They lost another star playmaker to injury in Week 7, as Brandon Aiyuk tore his ACL. Brock Purdy was picked off three times in San Francisco’s 28-18 loss to Kansas City.

With Purdy struggling, Deebo Samuel dealing with an illness, and Christian McCaffrey and Aiyuk out with injuries, we saw a shell of the San Francisco offense we are accustomed to. Rookies Ricky Pearsall and Jacob Cowing along with depth option Ronnie Bell were forced into significant roles.

FanDuel responsible gaming

Sports betting can add an exciting element to your sports viewing experience when approached responsibly. However, it’s normal for some individuals to find it challenging to bet responsibly. FanDuel provides tools to help users cultivate healthy habits.

Users can establish limits on their deposits, wagers, and time spent on the app. They also receive activity statements and regular check-ins to keep track of their spending and usage. Furthermore, users have the option to take a break by temporarily suspending their accounts or can opt for permanent self-exclusion from FanDuel if needed.