FanDuel is offering new users a three-month trial of NBA League Pass and a chance to get $150 in bonus bets by winning a $5 bet

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

The latest sign-up bonus from FanDuel Sportsbook includes a special perk for NBA fans: a three-month subscription to NBA League Pass, which is the only way to watch live, out-of-market NBA games during the regular season.

All new users receive the free trial after signing up and placing a bet of at least $5. If that bet wins, new users will also receive $150 in bonus bets.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $150 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Wins + 3 Free Months Of NBA League Pass Claim bonus Read Review New customers only. 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. After 3 months free trial, the full price of League Pass will be automatically charged monthly; cancel anytime. NBA League Pass – local blackout restrictions appply. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. Limit 1 pass per customer. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

New users can claim this FanDuel promo by betting on UFC 309 on Saturday night, headlined by Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic. There are also several compelling college football games to bet on this weekend, including No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 11 Georgia.

This article will provide an overview of this FanDuel promo, including how it works and how to claim it by betting on this week’s UFC or college football action.

Explaining the FanDuel promo

This FanDuel promo is a “bet & get” style promo with two different rewards: $150 in bonus bets and an NBA League Pass three-month trial.

Both rewards require new users to wager at least $5 after signing up. Unlike most “bet & get” style sportsbook promos, this promo only awards the bonus bets if the first bet wins. However, there is no minimum odds requirement for the qualifying wager, so bettors could bet on a heavy favorite with odds like -1000 or shorter to give themselves the best chance to earn the bonus.

If the qualifying bet wins, the bonus bets will be delivered to the new user’s account within 72 hours and must be used within seven days (168 hours) from the time they are delivered. FanDuel allows users to divvy up their $150 in bonus bets across multiple bets of different sizes. Some other sportsbooks only provide one large bonus bet or multiple smaller bets of the same size, so the bonus bets are more flexible at FanDuel.

As always, bonus bets only pay out the profits if they win, but not the original stake. So if a new user wins a $50 bonus bet at -125 odds, they will receive $40 in withdrawable cash. An equivalent cash bet would pay out $90 including the original $50 bet. Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and cannot be transferred to any other accounts. The only way to use them is to place a bet. These same conditions apply to all bonus bets across the online sports betting industry.

Winning the $5+ qualifying wager is not required to receive the NBA League Pass subscription. After placing that bet, all new users will receive an e-mail with a promo code to activate the NBA League Pass trial. That promo code can be used on a new NBA League Pass subscription at any time until January 31, 2025.

Terms & conditions for the FanDuel promo

There are a few other terms and conditions to know about this FanDuel promo.

Only new users who have never created a FanDuel Sportsbook account are eligible to claim this promotion. FanDuel verifies a user’s identity with their social security number during the sign-up process and will cross-check the social in its database of existing users to confirm it has not been used in the past.

Eligibility also requires being at least 21 years old (or 18+ in D.C.) and being located in a state where sports betting is legal and where FanDuel is licensed to operate. Those states currently include Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding certain parishes), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming.

Activating the NBA League Pass trial requires creating a new subscription, providing payment information, and agreeing to auto-renew the subscription at the regular price after the three-month promo period ends. Users can cancel the subscription before the trial ends if they do not want to pay for it.

What is NBA League Pass?

NBA League Pass is how the NBA gives its fans access to live, out-of-market NBA regular season games. Locally and nationally broadcast games will be blacked out on NBA League Pass, but every other game is available. The streaming service also includes 10-minute game recaps, NBA TV, and multiple viewing options such as home and away broadcast feeds.

This promotion provides the basic subscription, which has commercials and limits streaming to one device at a time. The premium subscription removes commercials and allows concurrent streaming on up to three devices.

How to claim the FanDuel promo

Follow these steps to sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and claim this promo.

Click the blue “Claim Bonus” button anywhere on this page to go to FanDuel’s new account registration page on either a desktop or mobile device. Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account by providing the necessary personal information and verifying your identity, age and location. Deposit at least $5 into your new account using any of FanDuel’s several available payment methods, such as a debit card, credit card, ACH, PayPal, or Venmo. Place a bet of at least $5 on any betting market regardless of the betting odds. Remember that the bet must win to claim the bonus bets, so it’s a good idea to choose a bet with a high chance of winning, even if the payout for winning the bet is very low.

It’s also a good idea to bet on a game that is happening soon since the bonus bets and NBA League Pass promo code will only be delivered within 72 hours after the bet settles, not when it is placed.

What can one bet on at FanDuel Sportsbook?

As one of the best online sportsbooks in the industry, FanDuel offers a vast selection of betting markets. It includes popular sports like the NFL, college football, and the NBA, as well as more niche sports like cricket and darts. Bettors will find traditional bets like the point spread or over/under as well as a wide variety of prop bets.

College football is one of the most popular sports to bet on right now and this weekend’s schedule features a matchup of two playoff contenders as No. 6 Tennessee visits No. 11 Georgia. The Bulldogs are looking to bounce back from a disappointing loss to Mississippi last week which put them at risk of missing the College Football Playoff. At 8-1, the Volunteers have a chance to make the playoffs even if they lose this game, but a win would virtually guarantee a spot. Georgia is a double-digit favorite at FanDuel despite being the lower-ranked team.

Bet Money line Point spread Total (over/under) No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers +300 +10.5 (-115) Over 47.5 (-114) No. 11 Georgia Bulldogs -385 -10.5 (-105) Under 47.5 (-106)

Fight fans have been waiting a year to see Jon “Bones” Jones defend his heavyweight belt against two-time former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic. This fight was supposed to happen at UFC 295 last November, but was postponed because of Jones’ pectoral injury. Miocic has not entered the Octagon since losing to Frances Ngannou in 2021. He is a big underdog against Jones.

Bet Money line Total Rounds Jon Jones -670 Over 2.5 (+112) Stipe Miocic +430 Under 2.5 (-142)

FanDuel Sportsbook at a glance

FanDuel has a great reputation as a leader and innovator in the sports betting industry. It is one of the most highly rated sportsbooks for its user experience and has one of the best betting apps on the market. FanDuel is also known for pioneering the now ubiquitous “same game parlay” and for offering several daily promos for existing users along with its welcome bonus for new users discussed in this article.

Check out this FanDuel Sportsbook review for a more in-depth discussion of FanDuel’s betting markets, promotions, user experience, customer service, and more.