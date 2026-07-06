FanDuel promo for USA vs. Belgium, 2026 World Cup: Bet $1, win $250 cash if USMNT advances on Monday

FanDuel Sportsbook is offering new users a chance to win $250 in cash with a winning $1 bet on USA to advance over Belgium into the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals on Monday. USA vs. Belgium takes place at 8 p.m. ET, and the U.S. is a -116 favorite to advance. Click here to sign up for FanDuel take advantage of this USA vs. Belgium sportsbook promo:

USA vs. Belgium: Bet $1, win $250 promo details



USA have -116 odds to advance past Belgium without this boost, giving new users more than 250x a better payout than the offer for all users at FanDuel. Belgium is a -106 underdog to advance. This promo pays out in cash rather than bonus bets, meaning new users who take advantage of this sportsbook promo can either continue to wager with the winnings or withdraw and count your winnings with a USA victory.

USA returns to the Round of 16 for the fourth time in the last five years, but they haven't advanced past this stage since 2002. However, this USA team has been very impressive during the 2026 World Cup. Their only loss came in a 3-2 final against Turkiye when the game didn't affect their World Cup future, and they won each of their other three matches by multiple goals, including a 2-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 32 on Wednesday.

New users must sign up for FanDuel and deposit at least $5 to take advantage of this promo. This offer is available up until kickoff at 8 p.m. ET on Monday. Click here to take advantage of this bet $1, win $250 if USA advances to the quarterfinals offer:

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