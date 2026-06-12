FanDuel promo for USA vs. Paraguay in World Cup 2026: 1+ shot boosted from -10000 to +100

Team USA makes its 2026 World Cup debut on Friday, and FanDuel is offering all users a significant Super Boost on the action. FanDuel has boosted USA to record 1+ shot from -10000 odds to +100 for USA vs. Paraguay on Friday at 9 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The USMNT are +110 favorites.

While the 1+ shot boost is available for all users, new users can also score $350 in bonus bets when they bet $5 each day for seven days with the latest FanDuel promo code. Click here to take advantage of one of the newest sportsbook promos:

For information and full terms and conditions of this offer, check out our FanDuel promo code review page.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

You don't need a code to claim this latest FanDuel offer. Bettors can click "Claim Bonus" on this page to get started. This offer is only available to new FanDuel users who are of legal betting age in a state where FanDuel operates.

To sign up and claim this offer from one of the most popular betting sites, follow these steps:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or just click here. Register your account and provide the requisite personal information, including your name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 into your account and place a bet of at least $5. There is no minimum odds requirement.

If you place a $5 real money wager each day for seven days, you will receive $50 in bonus bets per day, for a total of up to $350 in bonus bets. Bonus bets will be credited to your account within 72 hours of that wager settling. Bonus bets hold no cash value and can't be withdrawn as cash. Bonus bets expire 72 hours after being issued. Bets won using bonus bets award the winnings but do not return the stake. Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

USA vs. Paraguay betting preview

The Americans make their home debut on Friday, and FanDuel offers a top promotion Friday to celebrate it. For reference, Team USA's odds to record at least five shots are -105, so the squad recording one shot shouldn't be a worry. With the likelihood of an additional $25 (if you max out the bet) to your bankroll, you can look into other USA vs. Paraguay options at FanDuel as well.

USA are +105 favorites to win the match, with Paraguay listed as +290 underdogs and a draw priced at +220. For player prop betting, Americans Christian Pulisic and Folarin Balogun have +240 odds to score at FanDuel. USA are the +135 favorites to win Group D. Team USA has advanced past the group stage in three of the last four World Cups, the only time during that span they did not was in 2018, when they missed the tournament completely. Click here to sign up for FanDuel:

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