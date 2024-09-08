New users can take advantage of the newest FanDuel promotion while betting on the NFL Week 1 matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants.

It was less than two years ago that the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings met in the playoffs, with New York coming out with a road victory. The last 18 or so months haven’t been kind to either franchise, with Minnesota losing quarterback Kirk Cousins to free agency and draft pick J.J. McCarthy to a season-ending injury.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $200 In Bonus Bets + 3 Weeks Of NFL Sunday Ticket Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. Bet & Get offer: first online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG. Data & text rates may apply. NFL Sunday Ticket offer from YouTube and YouTube TV: Offer ends 9/22/24. After 3 weeks free trial, the full price of NFL Sunday Ticket will be automatically charged seasonally; cancel anytime. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. YouTube TV base plan required to watch YouTube TV. Redemption requires a Google account and current form of payment. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

On the other side, Daniel Jones has regressed for the Giants as they’ve failed to grow on an impressive first season under Brian Daboll. Expectations are low for both franchises, but is either about to embark on a somewhat surprising season? New users who bet $5 on this or any other game at FanDuel Sportsbook can claim $200 in bonus bets as well as three weeks of free access to NFL Sunday Ticket.

Minnesota Vikings New York Giants Spread -1.5 (-110) +1.5 (-110) Moneyline -124 +106 Total Over 41.5 (-105) Under 41.5 (-115)

Explaining the FanDuel Sportsbook promo

FanDuel’s promo for new users celebrates the return of the NFL in grand style. The promotion consists of two separate rewards: bonus bets and a free trial of NFL Sunday Ticket.

Users who sign up for a new account and place a minimum $5 bet on any market will be credited with $200 in bonus bets. In addition, users will also receive a promo code to claim three free weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket.

The bonus bets are rewarded as part of a traditional bet-and-get promotion. If you bet $5 on the Vikings-Giants matchup or any other NFL Week 1 game as your first wager, FanDuel will reward you with $200 worth of bonus bets that could be used on other NFL matchups later on Sunday or Monday. Those bonus bets can also be used on other sports such as baseball, college football or tennis.

NFL Sunday Ticket is the only way for football fans to watch out-of-market games live without missing a play. Other streaming services don’t air the games live and often condense games. Your television market is only allowed to air a handful of games. If you want to experience the whole slate in its entirety, NFL Sunday Ticket is the only way to do so.

FanDuel new user promo code terms and conditions

The new user promotion is available to all FanDuel users who have never previously created an account with FanDuel Sportsbook. In addition, users must be at least 21 years old and they must be physically located in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain parishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV or WY.

Users must make a deposit of at least $5 with their own money to fund their account. Users must also wager a minimum of $5 on their first bet. Bonus bets are issued once the first wager is graded. These bonus bets expire within seven days and have no cash value. A 1x playthrough is required to convert the bonus bets into potential cash winnings. Bonus bet stake is not included in the payout.

FanDuel betting markets

If you’re looking to bet on the Vikings-Giants game on Sunday, you will be hard-pressed to find a sportsbook that offers the quality and quantity of markets available at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Not only can users wager on traditional markets such as spread, moneyline and total, but FanDuel has one of the largest selections of prop bets available. Props include game props, team props and player props. You can bet on markets such as touchdown scorers, correct score of the game or the total amount of points a team scores.

In addition, there are other markets available such as who will win the first quarter, who will lead at halftime, and the result of the first drive. You can bet on which player will catch the first pass of the game for either team. Of course, you can live bet on the game as well.

You can combine multiple wagers with a same-game parlay if you are looking for a potentially higher payout (albeit with a lower likelihood of winning).

Gambling responsibly with FanDuel Sportsbook

Sports betting is supposed to be an entertaining way to enhance your sports viewing experience when done responsibly. Unfortunately, some people struggle with being responsible when it comes to betting. There’s no shame in recognizing that, and FanDuel offers users resources to help install responsible habits.

Users can place limits on their deposits, wagers and time spent on the app. In addition, users will receive player activity statements and check-ins to remind them how much time and money they are spending. Users can enter time-out and temporarily suspend themselves, or they can permanently self-exclude from FanDuel.

Betting Giants vs. Vikings at FanDuel

When it comes to sportsbooks nationwide, FanDuel is consistently graded as one of the best options. The proof is in the numbers, as they consistently rank No. 1 or No. 2 in betting handle and revenue generated.

FanDuel checks all the boxes a sports bettor could want. They have fair odds, plenty of unique markets, a good mobile app, easy funding methods, and good customer service. They also have good promotions for both new and existing users. The promotion mentioned in this article not only rewards users with bonus bets, but it gives free access to NFL Sunday Ticket for three weeks.