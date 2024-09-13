FanDuel promo: Get $200 in bonus bets for UFC 306 betting

Claim $200 in bonus bets and get a three-week trial of NFL Sunday Ticket ahead of UFC 306 with this FanDuel promo.

FanDuel Sportsbook is welcoming new users with a two-part offer that can still be claimed before UFC 306 gets underway on Saturday.

Using our FanDuel promo link to register for an account will grant you access to $200 in bonus bets as well as three weeks to NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube and Youtube TV. This promotion will be available through UFC 306.

What UFC 306: O’Malley vs. Dvalishvili When Saturday | 10 p.m. EST Where The Sphere | Las Vegas How to watch ESPN+ PPV

Read Review Bet $5 Get $200 In Bonus Bets + 3 Weeks Of NFL Sunday Ticket Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. Bet & Get offer: first online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG. Data & text rates may apply. NFL Sunday Ticket offer from YouTube and YouTube TV: Offer ends 9/22/24. After 3 weeks free trial, the full price of NFL Sunday Ticket will be automatically charged seasonally; cancel anytime. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. YouTube TV base plan required to watch YouTube TV. Redemption requires a Google account and current form of payment. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Explaining the FanDuel promo

This FanDuel Sportsbook promo works as a simple “Bet and Get” bonus. This means that all you need to do is place a bet to get the rewards.

After clicking our “GET BONUS” link, you will need to register for a FanDuel Sportsbook account. Then, you can fund your account with a deposit of $5 or more.

At this point, place a wager of $5 or more at any betting odds, on any market. This action will instantly release the following benefits:

$200 in bonus bets

3 weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket

FanDuel new user promo terms and conditions

Your $200 in bonus bets will be awarded regardless of how your initial wager settles. You will have exactly seven days to use them before they expire, and you do not need to use them in one lump sum.

If you win a wager while using some of your bonus bets, the stake will be removed, but your associated winnings can be withdrawn immediately.

In addition to your bonus bets, there’s the three-week trial of NFL Sunday Ticket. A promotional code will be sent to your email address after your qualifying wager is placed. This code is available until Sept. 22, 2024, and is available to new and former YouTube TV subscribers.

Most importantly, you must cancel your NFL Sunday Ticket subscription before the trial ends if you do not want it. If you don’t cancel, your payment method will automatically be charged the standard price.

FanDuel UFC 306 betting markets

If you claim this new-user FanDuel promo before Saturday night, you will be able to use your $200 in bonus bets on UFC 306 betting, and FanDuel has endless options.

Navigate to the UFC betting market section to see every fight at UFC 306. Select “More Wagers” to view all of the types of wagers available.

FanDuel supplies UFC 306 betting markets for individual fights such as Method of Victory, Round Props, and Time Props. Examples of these bet types include:

Will Fight Go the Distance?

How Fight Will End

What Round Will Fight End?

Fight to Start Round 2, 3, 4 and 5

UFC 306 odds, best bets at FanDuel

Check out the latest UFC 306 odds from FanDuel Sportsbook:

Fight UFC 306 betting favorite UFC 306 betting underdog Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili O’Malley (-140) Dvalishvili (+110) Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko Grasso (-140) Shevchenko (+110) Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes Lopes (-180) Ortega (+140) Daniel Zellhuber vs. Esteban Ribovics Zellhuber (-250) Ribovics (+190) Ronaldo Rodriguez vs. Ode Osbourne Rodriguez (-132) Osbourne (+104)

The UFC 306 main event will feature bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley aiming to make his second title defense against first-time challenger Merab Dvalishvili.

Many fans and journalists aren’t giving Dvalishvili much of a chance, but the oddsmakers believe the challenger has a serious shot at snatching the belt. In some ways, this bout is giving off similar vibes to the recent Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad title fight at UFC 304.

We don’t see Dvalishvili pulling off a Muhammad-like upset at UFC 306. O’Malley is a superstar not just because of his personality, but because he is a world-class talent. Consider taking the champ to win by KO/TKO at +170 odds from FanDuel.

The other world title fight will feature our second UFC 306 best bet. Alexa Grasso, the current women’s flyweight champ, will face off against Valentina Shevchenko for the third consecutive time.

Shevchenko relinquished her belt in the first meeting and failed to get it back in the rematch, which ended in a split draw. We like her to get her hand raised in the trilogy meeting. Taking Shevchenko on the money line is the way to go, but you could gamble on her winning by decision.

Gambling responsibly at FanDuel

FanDuel Sportsbook takes responsible gambling seriously, dedicating a full section to the subject.

Upon navigating to the Responsible Gambling section, you can click the “User Tools” dropdown menu to find the following features: Wager limits, time limits, maximum wager size limits, timeouts, self-exclusion and more.