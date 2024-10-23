Find all you need to know about the FanDuel sign-up offer ahead of the biggest NBA opening week games.

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

The NBA regular season is finally underway with all 30 teams taking the floor this week, and FanDuel is getting in on the excitement with a new welcome bonus.

Tuesday marked the official start of the NBA season, and now it’s time to focus on Wednesday’s most notable matchups – including the Milwaukee Bucks facing the Philadelphia 76ers and the Phoenix Suns taking on the Los Angeles Clippers.

FanDuel Sportsbook has updated its latest sign-up offer to mark the start of the NBA season. In this article, we’ll go over the welcome promo and everything you need to know to successfully claim the offer.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $300 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Wins + 3 Free Months Of NBA League Pass Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. After 3 months free trial, the full price of League Pass will be automatically charged monthly; cancel anytime. NBA League Pass – local blackout restrictions appply. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. Limit 1 pass per customer. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Explaining the FanDuel promo

The first part of FanDuel’s new user registration is similar to a conventional “bet-and-get” offer, but there’s a unique stipulation.

New users must create a FanDuel Sportsbook account, make a deposit, and place a minimum bet of $5 on any selection, with any betting odds. If that bet wins, they will be awarded $300 in bonus bets, which can be utilized on any sports events over the next week.

The promotion stands out in the market because it requires users to win their initial bet to qualify for the bonus. However, the $300 in bonus bets makes this a worthwhile trade-off. Furthermore, there are no minimum odds requirements for the first wager, enabling users to back the top favorite available.

Promo terms and conditions

This FanDuel promo is open to any new user who has not previously set up a FanDuel Sportsbook account in any state. Users must be at least 21 years old and located in a state where FanDuel is active. A minimum deposit and a bet of at least $5 are required.

Bonus bets awarded will expire within seven days of being added to your account. Moreover, these bonus bets must be used at least once, and the stake of the bonus bet will not be factored into any winnings.

Explanation of NBA League Pass

In addition to the chance to receive $300 in bonus bets, new FanDuel users can also enjoy a three-month trial of NBA League Pass.

The free trial is granted after a user places their first $5 bet on any market. The League Pass trial, however, will be awarded regardless of whether your first bet wins or loses.

With NBA League Pass, users will gain access to:

Live out-of-market games

Condensed game replays

24/7 NBA TV

Customizable broadcasts featuring different angles and stats

If you’re an avid basketball fan or looking to get more into the NBA, these features will certainly enhance your viewing experience.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $300 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Wins + 3 Free Months Of NBA League Pass Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. After 3 months free trial, the full price of League Pass will be automatically charged monthly; cancel anytime. NBA League Pass – local blackout restrictions appply. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. Limit 1 pass per customer. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

How to claim FanDuel promo

Claiming the latest FanDuel new user promotion is straightforward. Just follow these steps:

Click “CLAIM NOW” on any of the banners or links on this page. Enter your required personal information, including your name and date of birth. Set up your account using your email address and a secure password. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to your phone for betting convenience. Make a minimum deposit of $5 using any available funding options. Place a $5 wager on any market you choose.

If your first bet is successful, FanDuel will add $300 in bonus bets to your account. It will also send along information regarding the three-month free trial of NBA League Pass to your email on file (regardless of the outcome of your first bet).

What can you bet on?

All 30 NBA teams will be taking the floor this week. Below, we’ll focus on a pair of matchups between four postseason hopefuls.

The Milwaukee Bucks will face off against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Milwaukee has a talented roster, which is led by two-time regular season MVP and 2021 NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. His supporting cast this year still includes Damian Lillard, Khris Middleton, and Brook Lopez, among others.

Philadelphia added perennial All-Star Paul George this offseason. George hopes to help Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and the Sixers make it past the second round of the playoffs, but both Embiid and George will miss the season opener. Philly sits at +1000 odds to win the NBA Finals at FanDuel on the futures market.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL MIL Bucks -166 -3.5 (-112) O 223.5 (-112) PHI 76ers +138 +3.5 (-108) U 223.5 (-108)

The Phoenix Suns travel to Los Angeles to take on the Clippers on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 10 p.m. ET.

Phoenix has Mike Budenholzer at the helm this season after he replaced Frank Vogel. The Suns return their “Big 3” of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. They now have a solid supporting cast headlined by Tyus Jones and Jusuf Nurkic.

Los Angeles will be relying on veterans James Harden and Kawhi Leonard again this year, as they hope for the pair of All-Stars to hold up physically. The Clippers always seem to have one of their stars injured though, and Leonard is already set to miss the beginning of the season. That is reflected in their +10000 odds to win the NBA Finals.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL PHX Suns -200 -5 (-110) O 224.5 (-112) LA Clippers +168 +5 (+110) U 224.5 (-108)

Read Review Bet $5 Get $300 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Wins + 3 Free Months Of NBA League Pass Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. After 3 months free trial, the full price of League Pass will be automatically charged monthly; cancel anytime. NBA League Pass – local blackout restrictions appply. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. Limit 1 pass per customer. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

FanDuel Sportsbook at a glance

FanDuel often stands out among the top sports betting sites in the United States. It frequently ranks among the top two in terms of nationwide betting volume and revenue.

Several important aspects help define a great sportsbook. Let’s explore how FanDuel excels in these areas:

User experience: FanDuel offers one of the most user-friendly betting apps available, significantly improving the overall experience. Users can easily navigate to different markets, and the app allows for smooth transitions between pages, which is especially beneficial when placing quick bets or accessing live lines.

FanDuel offers one of the most user-friendly betting apps available, significantly improving the overall experience. Users can easily navigate to different markets, and the app allows for smooth transitions between pages, which is especially beneficial when placing quick bets or accessing live lines. Market variety: FanDuel provides an extensive selection of betting markets that few can rival. It covers a wide range of sports globally and often include unique props and options within those sports, setting them apart from competitors.

FanDuel provides an extensive selection of betting markets that few can rival. It covers a wide range of sports globally and often include unique props and options within those sports, setting them apart from competitors. Banking options: At FanDuel Sportsbook, both deposits and withdrawals are hassle-free. It offers a variety of deposit methods, allowing users to choose the one that suits them best. Withdrawals are also efficient, with funds typically available in your account within just a few days.

At FanDuel Sportsbook, both deposits and withdrawals are hassle-free. It offers a variety of deposit methods, allowing users to choose the one that suits them best. Withdrawals are also efficient, with funds typically available in your account within just a few days. Promotional offers: FanDuel doesn’t just offer a generous sign-up bonus for new users; it also focuses on rewarding their existing customers. Members can enjoy daily promotions such as profit boosts, no-sweat bets, and parlay multipliers.