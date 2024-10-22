FanDuel promo: How to get 3 months of NBA League Pass + more

New FanDuel Sportsbook customers can get $300 in bonus bets and 3 months of NBA League Pass if their first wager wins – just in time for opening night.

The NBA regular season gets underway on Oct. 22 with a pair of high-profile games.

Opening night features the defending champion Boston Celtics hosting the New York Knicks followed by the Los Angeles Lakers against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Let’s take a look at how new customers can earn $300 in bonus bets and three months of NBA League Pass with the latest FanDuel promo.

FanDuel promo explained

FanDuel Sportsbook is supplying new users with the following welcome offer: Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets and three months of NBA League Pass if your first wager wins.

The key aspect to take note of is the “if your wager wins” part. That means your initial cash wager must settle as a win for you to receive the $300 in bonus bets. You’ll get a code for NBA League Pass access regardless of the outcome of your bet.

Terms and conditions

Who is eligible?

Only brand new customers are eligible for this promotion. If you have ever registered for FanDuel Sportsbook in the past, you will not be able to claim this offer.

What is the minimum deposit?

The minimum deposit amount is $5.

Are there minimum odds required?

FanDuel does not require a minimum betting odds limit on your qualifying wager. Your first wager just needs to be $5 or more, and it can be on any market.

Is there a playthrough requirement?

No, there is no playthrough requirement on the $300 in bonus bets. If received, know that your bonus bets cannot be withdrawn at any point. Moreover, they do not need to be used in one lump sum. They expire after seven days.

3 months of NBA League Pass explained

Not only will you receive $300 in bonus bets if your first wager wins, but you will get a three-month trial to NBA League Pass (regardless of the outcome of your initial bet).

After your first bet settles, FanDuel will email you a promotional code containing an exclusive link for three months of NBA League Pass. This code must be claimed before Jan. 31, 2025, or it will expire.

An NBA League Pass subscription comes with the following perks:

Stream full out-of-market games

Customizable broadcasts

24/7 access to NBA TV

Condensed games and replays

Importantly, you must manually cancel your NBA League Pass subscription before the three-month trial period concludes. Otherwise, your payment method will be charged the standard subscription amount, plus tax.

How to claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo

Click our “CLAIM BONUS” link Register for FanDuel Sportsbook Deposit at least $5 Bet $5 or more on any market, at any odds Wait for your qualifying bet to settle

If your qualifying bet settles as a win, you will get both $300 in bonus bets in addition to three months of NBA League Pass, which you’ll get whether your bet wins or loses.

NBA Opening Night odds at FanDuel

NBA Opening Night will begin with the Boston Celtics as -5 (-110) betting favorites on the point spread against the New York Knicks.

New York acquired All-Star big man Karl Anthony-Towns via trade this offseason, sending Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo to Minnesota. Towns will join fellow All-Star Jalen Brunson in leading the Knicks this season, who sit at +750 odds to win the NBA Finals on the futures market.

Boston, meanwhile, brings back its core from last year’s title team. Not only are the Celtics -205 on the money line against New York, but they are the odds-on favorite to repeat as champions at +310.

The NBA Opening Night finale will be a Western Conference matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Los Angeles Lakers. The over/under for this game is 225 with -112/-108 odds on each respective side.

The Timberwolves made it all the way to the Western Conference Finals a year ago, and they have a genuine superstar in Anthony Edwards. The Lakers, on the other hand, fell in the first round of last season’s playoffs. LeBron James and Anthony Davis will look to right the ship with JJ Redick now at the helm.

FanDuel Sportsbook at a glance

Let’s take a quick look at the offerings at FanDuel Sportsbook. Again, new customers can currently get $300 in bonus bets as well as three months of NBA League Pass if their first $5+ wager wins.

In addition to that, bettors can find more offers on the Promotions page. FanDuel commonly supplies profit boosts, odds boosts and no-sweat promos daily.

For major sports like the NBA, FanDuel provides dozens of different kinds of bets, most notably props. There are several niche betting markets at FanDuel too, including cycling, darts, handball, snooker and others.