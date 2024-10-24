FanDuel promo for Vikings vs. Rams on Thursday Night Football

Find the latest information about the newest FanDuel Sportsbook sign-up offer ahead of Thursday night’s game between the Vikings and Rams

Week 8 of the NFL season begins on Thursday night when the Los Angeles Rams play host to the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings suffered their first loss of the season in heartbreaking fashion in Week 7, falling 31-29 to Detroit on a last-minute field goal. The Rams have had trouble staying afloat at 2-4, but are likely to get reinforcements such as receiver Cooper Kupp back for this game.

FanDuel is offering all new users the opportunity to earn $300 in bonus bets, as well as three months of access to NBA League Pass. Simply sign up and win your first $5 wager to claim the offer.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $300 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Wins + 3 Free Months Of NBA League Pass Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. After 3 months free trial, the full price of League Pass will be automatically charged monthly; cancel anytime. NBA League Pass – local blackout restrictions appply. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. Limit 1 pass per customer. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Minnesota Vikings Los Angeles Rams Spread -3.0 (+100) +3.0 (-122) Moneyline -144 +122 Total Over 48.5 (-102) Under 48.5 (-120)

Explaining the FanDuel Sportsbook promo

FanDuel Sportsbook has introduced a new sign-up offer for newcomers, giving eligible users the chance to receive $300 in bonus bets. To qualify, users need to sign up, deposit at least $5, and win their initial bet of $5 on any market. This offer aligns with the popular bet-and-get model seen throughout the industry, making it an enticing option for those looking to try out FanDuel with a low financial commitment. By placing a $5 wager, users could unlock $300 in bonus bets if they win their first bet.

New users can place a $5 bet on Thursday night’s game between the Vikings and Rams and, if it wins, they will receive $300 in bonus bets. These bonus funds can be used for events happening the following week, including NFL Week 8 matchups, the World Series, Week 9 of college football, NBA basketball and NHL hockey.

In addition to earning $300 in bonus bets, new users can also now claim three months of access to NBA League Pass (regardless of if the first bet wins or loses). This gives them access to all out-of-market NBA games.

FanDuel new user promo terms and conditions

To be eligible for the FanDuel promotion mentioned earlier, users must meet three criteria. First, they should not have previously created a FanDuel account in any state. Second, they need to be at least 21 years old and reside in a state where FanDuel is available. Finally, they must make an initial deposit and place a $5 wager to activate the offer.

Bonus bets are awarded once the first wager is settled, provided it’s a winning bet. These bonus funds can be used on any market but will expire after seven days. Additionally, users must place the bonus bets at least once, and the stake from these bets will not be included in any winnings.

FanDuel betting markets

If you’re looking to place bets on NFL games this Thursday night, FanDuel Sportsbook offers an impressive variety of options and quality.

You can choose from traditional bets like the spread, money line, and total points, but FanDuel also features an extensive array of prop bets. This includes game, team, and player props, as well as unique markets such as touchdown scorers, victory margins, and team scoring totals.

Moreover, you’ll find intriguing markets like predicting the winner of the first quarter, which team will be ahead at halftime and the outcome of the first drive. You can even wager on which player will make the first reception for either team. Plus, live betting is available throughout the game.

To enhance both the excitement and potential returns, you can create same-game parlays by combining multiple bets. While these parlays can yield higher payouts, they also come with greater difficulty in winning.

Gambling responsibly with FanDuel

Sports betting can enhance your sports viewing experience when done responsibly. However, some individuals may struggle with betting in moderation, which is completely understandable. FanDuel offers resources to help users develop responsible betting habits.

Users can set limits on their deposits, wagers, and the time they spend on the app. They also receive activity statements and regular updates to monitor their spending and usage. Additionally, users have the option to take a time-out by temporarily suspending their accounts or to permanently self-exclude from FanDuel if necessary.

Betting Vikings-Rams with FanDuel

The Los Angeles Rams desperately need a victory if they want to keep their season alive. Thankfully, the return of Kupp should help their offense greatly. Minnesota just suffered its first loss of the season, and the Vikings certainly don’t want that to spiral into a losing streak.

