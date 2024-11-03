The current FanDuel welcome bonus offers a free trial of NBA League Pass along with $150 in bonus bets after a winning first bet of at least $5

For the start of the NBA season, FanDuel Sportsbook is offering a fresh promotion for new users with a special perk for NBA fans.

The current FanDuel Sportsbook promo gives new users a chance to earn $150 in bonus bets if they win their first bet and wager a minimum of $5. New users will also get a three-month free trial of NBA League Pass, regardless of whether their first bet wins. NBA League Pass is the only way for basketball fans to watch live, out-of-market NBA games.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $150 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Wins + 3 Free Months Of NBA League Pass Claim bonus Read Review New customers only. 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. After 3 months free trial, the full price of League Pass will be automatically charged monthly; cancel anytime. NBA League Pass – local blackout restrictions appply. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. Limit 1 pass per customer. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

This article will provide all the key details on this new FanDuel promo, including how it works and how to claim it.

Explaining the FanDuel promo

This FanDuel promo follows the traditional “bet & get” style of sportsbook promos. This type of promotion often only requires new users to place a bet above a certain minimum to instantly earn bonus bets as a reward, regardless of whether the bet wins or loses. However, this new FanDuel promo only provides the bonus bets if the first bet wins.

The minimum deposit and minimum first bet to claim this welcome bonus is $5. If the first bet wins, new users will receive $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the first bet settling. The bonus bets can be used to place multiple bets and do not need to be used all at once. Bonus bets expire seven days (or exactly 168 hours) after they are deposited in a user’s account.

If bonus bets win, users receive the winnings from that bet, but not the original stake. So if a user wins a $10 bonus bet at +100 odds, he or she will only receive the $10 profit in withdrawable cash deposited into his or her account. If the same bet were placed with $10 cash instead of a bonus bet, then the user would receive $20 total – the original stake plus the $10 profit. Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash or transferred to other users.

While the first bet must win to get the $150 in bonus bets, new users will receive a three-month trial for NBA League Pass even if the first bet loses. Users will receive an NBA League Pass promo code via e-mail within 72 hours of their qualifying wager settling. The promo code can be used any time before January 31, 2025.

Terms & conditions for the FanDuel promo

There are a few important terms and conditions to know about this FanDuel promo.

First, this promotion is only available to new users, so if a user’s social security number is already linked to a different FanDuel Sportsbook account, that user will not be eligible. New users also must be at least 21 years old (unless otherwise specified) and physically located in one of these states where FanDuel is licensed to operate: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia (18+), Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding certain parishes), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia or Wyoming.

To claim the free trial of NBA League Pass, users must create an active subscription and provide payment information. The subscription must be cancelled before the end of the three-month trial period to avoid being charged the regular price when the promo period expires.

What is NBA League Pass?

NBA League Pass is the only way to watch live, out-of-market NBA games during the regular season. Any games that are not available on national or local broadcasts will be available on NBA League Pass, which also provides unique broadcasting options such as home and away broadcast feeds, live stats and different viewing angles. Subscriptions also include 10-minute condensed game recaps and access to 24/7 NBA coverage on NBA TV.

How to claim the FanDuel promo

Follow these simple steps to sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and claim this welcome bonus.

Click the “Claim Bonus” button anywhere on this page Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, which requires providing a valid e-mail address and verifying your age and identity. Deposit at least $5 into your account using any of FanDuel’s available payment methods. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any betting market with any betting odds. There is no minimum odds requirement.

Once a user’s first bet settles, it may take up to 72 hours to receive the bonus bets (if the first bet wins) and the NBA League Pass promo code via e-mail. Remember that bonus bets must be used within 168 hours or they will expire.

What can one bet on at FanDuel Sportsbook?

FanDuel offers one of the widest varieties of betting markets in the industry. Bettors can find betting options on every major sport like the NFL, NBA, and college sports, as well as less popular sports like darts, cricket, and table tennis. For any of those sports, FanDuel offers traditional bets like the point spread or over/under as well as an assortment of prop bets.

For NFL betting in Week 9, there are several interesting games to bet on during the early window (1 p.m. EST), not to mention the rest of the schedule. Let’s discuss a few of them along with their current betting odds at FanDuel. All odds were current at the time of publishing but are subject to change.

The highest over/under of the week is in the Cowboys vs. Falcons game, where the Cowboys are looking to stay in the playoff race while the Falcons are trying to maintain their slim lead in the NFC South.

Money line Point spread Total (Over/Under) Dallas Cowboys +148 +3 (-104) Over 51.5 (-115) Atlanta Falcons -176 -3 (-118) Under 51.5 (-105)

The Dolphins vs. Bills matchup got much more interesting when Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa returned from his concussion last week and injected new life into the Miami offense. The Bills defeated the Dolphins 31-10 back in Week 3.

Money line Point spread Total (Over/Under) Miami Dolphins +225 +5.5 (-102) Over 49.5 (-110) Buffalo Bills -275 -5.5 (-120) Under 49.5 (-110)

Finally, the Broncos vs. Ravens game matches up two 5-3 teams. The surprisingly relevant Broncos will find out just how good their highly ranked defense is when it faces its biggest test of the season against two-time MVP Lamar Jackson and the Ravens’ high-powered offense.

Money line Point spread Total (Over/Under) Denver Broncos +400 +9.5 (-106) Over 46.5 (-110) Baltimore Ravens -520 -9.5 (-114) Under 46.5 (-110)

FanDuel Sportsbook at a glance

FanDuel is one of the most recognizable brands in the online sports betting industry. It has the largest user base and an excellent reputation for offering the best betting app in the industry and excellent promotions for both new and existing users. FanDuel has brought innovations to the industry such as the now ubiquitous “same game parlay” as well as live streaming of matches and original programming with FanDuelTV.