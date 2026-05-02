The latest FanDuel Racing promo code lets new users a bet $5 and get a $25 bonus. There is no better time than now to claim this offer, as the 2026 Kentucky Derby begins on Saturday at 6:57 p.m. ET at Churchill Downs. Renegade is the 4-1 favorite in the 2026 Kentucky Derby odds, followed by Commandment (6-1), Further Ado (6-1) and Chief Wallabee (8-1). Claim $25 in bonus funds at FanDuel Racing here:

For complete information, including terms and conditions of the promo, check out our FanDuel Racing promo code review page.

How to sign up for FanDuel Racing and claim the promo

Here is the process for signing up for FanDuel Racing and claiming this promo code.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Enter your personal information and agree to the terms and conditions Make your first deposit Click on "Promos" and then "Learn More" on the signup bonus Place your first wager of at least $5

The main page of the app is "Racing," which shows popular races of the day, races starting soon and a list of top tracks. You can also click "Tracks" at the bottom of the app to search for a specific racetrack. Once you place your first bet, you will be credited with a $25 bonus. Click here to sign up for FanDuel Racing:

2026 Kentucky Derby betting preview

The Florida Derby has produced 26 Kentucky Derby winners all-time, making it the most significant prep race for the Kentucky Derby. Sovereignty, who won last year's Run for the Roses, finished second in the Florida Derby. There are multiple horses in the 2026 Kentucky Derby field who raced in the Florida Derby this year, including Commandment (6-1) and Chief Wallabee (8-1).

Commandment won that race, while Chief Wallabee finished third. They both sit behind Renegade (4-1) atop the 2026 Kentucky Derby odds board. Renegade won the Arkansas Derby in March and has finished no worse than third in five career starts.

However, Renegade drew the No. 1 post position, which has not produced a winner in 40 years. The No. 5 post has produced the most Kentucky Derby winners with 10, followed by the No. 8 and No. 10 positions with nine. Right To Party (30-1) occupied the No. 5 post this year before being scratched, while So Happy (15-1) is in gate No. 8 and Wonder Dean (30-1) is in No. 10. Claim your $25 bonus at FanDuel Racing here:

Rules and responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is taken very seriously across all racebooks, including FanDuel Racing. Responsible gambling resources include the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG) and Gamblers Anonymous. Be smart. Bet smart. Wager responsibly. Those in need of help can also call or text 1-800-MY-RESET (1-800-697-3738). Help is available 24 hours per day and seven days per week.