Find all you need to know about the latest FanDuel new user promo ahead of NFL Week 11

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Sunday features the main portion of the NFL Week 11 schedule, with 12 games scheduled to take place between kick-off at 1 p.m. ET and the finale on Sunday night in primetime. The best game of the day is scheduled to take place in the late afternoon, as Josh Allen and the 8-2 Buffalo Bills play host to the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs.

If you’re considering betting on the Chiefs-Bills game or any particular matchup of Week 11 of the NFL season, consider signing up for FanDuel Sportsbook. Their latest sign-up offer gives new users the opportunity to claim $150 in bonus bets as well as three free months of NBA League Pass.

Bet type Kansas City Chiefs Buffalo Bills Spread betting +2.5 (-115) -2.5 (-105) Money line betting +112 -132 Total betting Over 46.5 (-108) Under 46.5 (-112)

Explaining the FanDuel Sportsbook promo

At first glance, the latest promotion from FanDuel Sportsbook may seem like a typical bet-and-get offer, similar to those offered by many sportsbooks. However, there’s more to this deal the surface level reveals. In addition to bonus bets, users have the opportunity to earn extra rewards, but they’ll need a bit of luck and a winning wager to unlock them.

New users that sign up for FanDuel are required to deposit and place a minimum $5 wager on any market. If the bet wins, they’ll receive $150 in bonus bets. Additionally, FanDuel will email instructions on how to claim a free three-month NBA League Pass trial. If the $5 bet loses, users will still gain access to the NBA subscription service but won’t receive the bonus funds.

Those looking to participate in promotion can place a $5 bet on any pregame market for one of the 12 live games. If their bet is successful, their account will be credited with $150 in bonus funds.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $150 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Wins + 3 Free Months Of NBA League Pass Claim bonus Read Review New customers only. 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. After 3 months free trial, the full price of League Pass will be automatically charged monthly; cancel anytime. NBA League Pass – local blackout restrictions appply. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. Limit 1 pass per customer. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

FanDuel promo terms and conditions

To be eligible for the FanDuel new user promotion, individuals must not have previously created an account with FanDuel, even if they registered in another state. Users must also be at least 21 years old and currently located in a state where FanDuel operates.

To activate the promotion, users need to make an initial deposit and place a wager of at least $5. There are no minimum odds requirements and the bet can be placed on any available market. Bonus bets are awarded once the first wager is settled, but only if the bet wins. These bonus bets can be used on any market, but they will expire in seven days. They have no cash value and must be wagered at least once before they can be withdrawn. The stake of the bonus bet does not count toward any potential winnings.

Additionally, all new users will receive a three-month free trial of NBA League Pass. Instructions on how to claim this offer will be sent to the email address provided during sign-up. After the three-month trial, the full monthly price of League Pass will be automatically charged, but users can cancel at any time before then.

FanDuel betting markets

The NFL is the undisputed leader in the U.S. sports betting market. Not only does it generate the highest betting handle, but it also offers the widest variety of unique betting markets.

While many bettors stick to traditional markets like point spreads, totals and money lines (markets that remain popular for good reason) FanDuel takes things to a whole new level with its selection of niche options. Users can place bets on everything from player touchdowns and drive outcomes to margin of victory, among many other exciting possibilities. Users can also combine options into a same-game parlay if they’d like to take that chance.

Gambling responsibly with FanDuel

FanDuel Sportsbook is committed to promoting responsible betting by offering a variety of tools and resources to help users manage their gambling activity. These options include setting deposit, wager and time limits, as well as accessing activity statements and receiving updates on both usage and spending. For users that feel these tools aren’t enough, there is the option to temporarily suspend their betting privileges or even permanently self-exclude themselves from FanDuel.

Betting NFL Week 11 at FanDuel

It all gets started with a fun eight game slate on Sunday, featuring matchups such as Packers-Bears and Ravens-Steelers. This will be the most frantic part of the day, but the best game on paper comes in the late afternoon when the Chiefs visit the Bills. Finish the night by watching the Bengals visit the Cargrs

FanDuel is looking for new users that sign up to bet on the Week 11 finale. They will have the opportunity to claim their welcome offer. If a user’s first $5 wager on any market is successful, they’ll unlock $150 in bonus bets as well as a free trial of NBA League Pass.