Two-part welcome offer available to new FanDuel customers ahead this weekend’s college football games.

The race to the new-look College Football Playoff is heating up as Week 10 rolls around. Most of the country’s top teams are in action this weekend, which should make for an exciting slate.

Bettors who sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook can gear up for the games by redeeming an exclusive two-part welcome offer. This includes $150 in bonus bets with a successful qualifying wager.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $150 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Wins + 3 Free Months Of NBA League Pass Claim bonus Read Review New customers only. 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. After 3 months free trial, the full price of League Pass will be automatically charged monthly; cancel anytime. NBA League Pass – local blackout restrictions appply. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. Limit 1 pass per customer. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Here’s a closer look at the FanDuel promo and all it entails.

Explaining the FanDuel promo

FanDuel is awarding $150 in bonus bets to new customers who place a successful $5 qualifying wager. Regardless of the outcome, bettors can also get a three-month trial of NBA League Pass. No promo code is required to activate this welcome offer.

Bonus bets will arrive within 72 hours of the qualifying bet settlement. Bonuses are non-withdrawable and cannot be combined with another promo. They hold no cash value, meaning the initial stake is not included or returned in any winnings.

There is a limit of one promotion bonus per person. To be eligible, bettors must be at least 18 years old and located in Washington, D.C., or at least 21 and physically present in one of the following locations: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia or Wyoming.

What to know about NBA League Pass

This subscription service delivers 24-hour access to NBA content, including out-of-market games, highlights and customizable stats. Home and road broadcasts are both available, giving NBA bettors and fans the opportunity to toggle between different telecasts.

Monthly, seasonal and annual packages are available.

Cancel before the end of the trial period to avoid any charges. Otherwise, NBA League Pass will renew at the then-current subscription rate.

How to claim the FanDuel promo

This is one of the best promos in the industry, and it can be activated with just a $5 bet. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to get started:

Click “Claim Bonus”

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook. Provide a valid email address and verify personal information, including age and location.

Deposit $5

Place a $5 qualifying wager. All sports are eligible, and there is no minimum odds requirement.

If you win, you’ll receive $150 in bonus bets plus a three-month trial of NBA League Pass, courtesy of FanDuel. If you lose, FanDuel will still issue the NBA League Pass promo code but not any bonus bets. The bonus bets received will be available for seven days.

What can one bet on?

The first of two matchups between ranked teams in Week 10 pits No. 4 Ohio State against No. 3 Penn State on Saturday (noon ET) at Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions are unbeaten at 7-0, though it is the 6-1 Buckeyes who are favored by 3.5 points.

The Buckeyes, buoyed by top-10 units on both sides of the ball, have the second-best national championship odds (+400) at FanDuel. A victory over the Nittany Lions would give Ryan Day’s team a major leg up in the race for the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff.

Penn State has dropped seven straight to the Buckeyes and is just 1-9 in this series during James Franklin’s coaching tenure. But it has an opportunity to change its fortunes at home, where a record crowd of roughly 110,000 fans is expected.

This marks the schools’ first matchup as AP top-five teams since 1996.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Ohio St. -164 -3.5 (-105) O 45.5 (-105) Penn St. +136 +3.5 (-115) U 45.5 (-115)

Elsewhere in the Big Ten Conference, No. 24 Illinois hosts Minnesota. Despite being unranked, the Golden Gophers are 2.5-point favorites and -150 on the money line at FanDuel.

The Fighting Illini dropped four spots in the AP poll following a 38-9 loss to No. 1 Oregon. Even so, they remain in contention for a New Year’s Day bowl at 6-2. They’ve already beaten three ranked teams this season (Kansas, Nebraska, Michigan).

Junior quarterback Luke Altmyer has been a catalyst in the Fighting Illini’s resurgence, throwing for 1,667 yards, 15 touchdowns and only three interceptions.

Minnesota, meanwhile, beat Maryland 48-23 last week to improve to 5-3. It was the Golden Gophers’ third straight victory.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Minnesota -150 -2.5 (-122) O 45.5 (-102) Illinois +125 +2.5 (+100) U 45.5 (-120)

FanDuel at a glance

With a large selection of promotions, competitive odds and a wide range of betting options, FanDuel has separated itself as one of the industry’s top sportsbooks. It takes only a few minutes to sign up, and bettors have ample opportunities to try and boost their bankroll.

For example, FanDuel is offering a 25% profit boost on any college football game this weekend.

A bet on any sport will activate FanDuel’s welcome offer, including college football and the NBA. The sportsbook also offers odds for niche sports like professional lacrosse and MMA. Select locations even have popular casino games (blackjack, roulette, slots, etc.), horse racing, daily fantasy contests and puzzle/skill games.