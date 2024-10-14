New FanDuel users can earn $300 in bonus bets if their first wager of $5 or more wins

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Week 6 of the NFL week wraps up on Monday night with the New York Jets playing host to the Buffalo Bills. The Jets will be playing their first game in the post-Robert Saleh era as interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich makes his debut. While it hasn’t been an ideal start for the Jets in a year with raised expectations, a win on Monday would propel them to a tie with the Bills atop the AFC East.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $300 In Bonus Bets If Your Bet Wins Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New customers only. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit and bet required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. Expires on 10/27/2024 at 11:59 PM EST. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

FanDuel Sportsbook is allowing all new users to claim $300 in bonus bets if their first wager of at least $5 wins.

Buffalo Bills New York Jets Spread -1.5 (-110) +1.5 (-110) Moneyline -116 -102 Total Over 40.5 (-115) Under 40.5 (-105)

Explaining the FanDuel Sportsbook promo

FanDuel Sportsbook has launched a sign-up offer for new users, potentially providing $300 in bonus bets to those who qualify. To qualify, users would register, deposit a minimum of $5, and would need to win their initial bet of at least $5, which can be placed on any market. This promotion follows the popular bet-and-get model which is one of the more prevalent types of promotions in the industry.

New users can place a $5 bet on Monday night’s game between the Jets and Bills, and if it’s successful, they’ll receive $300 in bonus bets. These bonus funds can be utilized for events occurring the following week, including NFL Week 7 matchups, the MLB postseason, Week 8 of college football, and NHL betting.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $300 In Bonus Bets If Your Bet Wins Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New customers only. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit and bet required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. Expires on 10/27/2024 at 11:59 PM EST. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

FanDuel new user promo terms and conditions

To qualify for the FanDuel promotion described earlier, three requirements would need to be met. First, the user must not have previously created a FanDuel account in any state. Second, they should be at least 21 years old and live in a state where FanDuel operates. Finally, they would need to make an initial deposit and place a $5 wager in order to activate the promotion.

Bonus bets are granted once the first wager is resolved, but only if it’s a winning bet. These bonus bets can be used across any market but will expire after seven days. Furthermore, users must place the bonus bets at least once, and the stake from these bets will not count toward any winnings.

FanDuel betting markets

If you’re planning to place bets on the NFL this Monday night, FanDuel Sportsbook provides a great range of options and quality.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $300 In Bonus Bets If Your Bet Wins Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New customers only. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit and bet required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. Expires on 10/27/2024 at 11:59 PM EST. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

You can bet on traditional choices such as the spread, moneyline and total points, but FanDuel also offers one of the widest selections of prop bets. This includes game, team, and player props, along with unique markets such as touchdown scorers, victory margins and team scoring totals.

Additionally, you’ll find interesting markets, such as predicting the winner of the first quarter, which team will lead at halftime, and the outcome of the first drive. You can even bet on which player will make the first reception for either team. Plus, live betting is available throughout the game.

Gambling responsibly with FanDuel

Sports betting can add an extra layer of excitement to your sports viewing experience when approached responsibly. However, some people might find it more challenging to bet in moderation. FanDuel provides resources to assist users in cultivating responsible betting habits.

Users have the ability to set limits on their deposits, wagers, and the amount of time they spend on the app. They also receive activity statements and regular check-ins to keep track of their spending and usage. Additionally, users can opt for a time-out by temporarily suspending their accounts or choose to permanently self-exclude from FanDuel if needed.

Betting Jets-Bills with FanDuel

The New York Jets could certainly be found on the list of disappointments through the first five weeks of the NFL season. Sitting at 2-3 despite preseason Super Bowl expectations wasn’t acceptable for ownership, as Robert Saleh was fired last week. As a result, Jeff Ulbrich will take over operations on an interim basis. Buffalo has lost its last two meetings in New York against the Jets.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $300 In Bonus Bets If Your Bet Wins Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New customers only. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit and bet required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. Expires on 10/27/2024 at 11:59 PM EST. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).