Get into the action at FanDuel by claiming $200 in bonus bets thanks to its newest welcome promo

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

It’s been quite the first five weeks of the college football season, and you can get in on the betting action with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New customers only. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

College football rolls into Week 6 with Alabama now atop the AP Top 25 poll following its 41-34 triumph over SEC rival Georgia.

New customers who sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook can nab $200 in bonus bets to spend on this weekend’s games. No promo code is required.

You can bet $5 on college football — or any other sport, for that matter — and you’ll be covered regardless of your wager’s outcome. Here is more on how to unlock this valuable sportsbook promo.

Explaining the FanDuel promo

If you sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook you can be on your way to $200 in bonus bets. Place a $5 wager on any market during the promotion period, and regardless of whether you win, lose or push, FanDuel will issue a bonus within 72 hours.

Simply hit the “Claim Offer” tab to get started, create a new FanDuel account and place an initial deposit. As soon as your first bet settles you will be credited with $200 in bonus bets.

Bonus bets are both non-transferable and non-transferable but can be divided however you like. However, they must be used within seven days of receipt to avoid expiration. Any profits will be returned in cash, though you won’t receive the initial stake.

To be eligible, bettors must be at 18 least years old and physically present in Washington, D.C., or at least 21 and located in one of the following states: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia or Wyoming.

How to claim the FanDuel promo

There’s still time to redeem FanDuel’s latest promo before Week 6 arrives. This is among the most competitive offers in the industry. Just register for a new account and place a $5 wager on any sport. Within 72 hours, $200 in bonus bets will be yours.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New customers only. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to get started:

Click “Claim Bonus”

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook. Provide a valid email address and choose a username and password before verifying your personal information.

Place your first deposit

Wager at least $5 on any sport

Within 72 hours of your first bet settling, you will receive $200 in bonus bets. They don’t need to be used in one lump sum but will expire within seven days.

What can you bet on?

There’s a vast selection of markets available to college football bettors as the calendar turns to Week 6, including not only popular game markets (spread, moneyline, total) but also National Championship and Heisman Trophy futures.

No. 25 UNLV is one of 19 undefeated FBS teams remaining following its 59-14 rout of Fresno State. Hajj-Malik Williams, a sixth-year transfer from FCS program Campbell, passed for 182 yards, rushed for 119 yards and accounted for four touchdowns. Williams was making his first start at quarterback in place of Matthew Sluka, who left the program last week over an NIL dispute.

There’s still some skepticism about whether UNLV’s success is sustainable. However, with each win, the Rebels continue to strengthen their argument for representing the Group of Five in the 12-team College Football Playoff. As it is, they are now ranked for the first time.

FanDuel lists the Rebels as 3.5-point favorites and -122 on the moneyline for Friday’s tilt (9 p.m. ET) against Syracuse, which opens a three-game road trip.

Syracuse, led by Ohio State transfer Kyle McCord, is 3-1. McCord threw for 385 yards and four touchdowns, all in the first half, as the Orange trounced Holy Cross 42-14.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Syracuse +150 +3.5 (+100) O 57.5 (-110) UNLV -182 -3.5 (-122) U 57.5 (-110)

Saturday’s early window (noon ET) features Air Force hosting unbeaten Navy. The Falcons have beaten the Midshipmen four straight times, including a 17-6 victory last season. However, with the Falcons (1-3) off to a subpar start, the tables have again begun to turn

Navy (4-0) is listed as a 7-point favorite and -275 on the moneyline. The Midshipmen are coming off a 41-18 defeat of UAB in which Blake Horvath threw for 225 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for 84 yards and a score. It was Navy’s third time in four games scoring 40-plus points.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Navy -275 -7 (-110) O 38.5 (-110) Air Force +220 +7 (-110) U 38.5 (-110)

FanDuel at a glance

With lucrative promos, competitive odds and a user-friendly app, FanDuel has distinguished itself as one of the industry’s top sportsbooks. It takes only a few minutes to sign up, and bettors have ample ways to try and win money. There’s a wide range of betting markets, from the ever-popular NFL to sports like MMA. Regular bonuses include profit boosts and same-game parlay insurance.

Above everything, it helps that the app is widely accessible.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New customers only. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

New bettors can get the ball rolling by claiming FanDuel’s newest welcome offer of $200 in bonus bets. All that’s required after sign-up is a $5 wager on any sport. Bonus bets will arrive within 72 hours of settlement.

In addition to betting on sports, users in select markets can also play popular casino games (poker, roulette, blackjack, slots) or bet on horse racing. To enhance play, FanDuel offers live streaming for in-game betting, as well as pre-built parlays and early cash outs.