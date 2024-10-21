New users can bet $5 to redeem this FanDuel Sportsbook offer. Bonus bets will be awarded only if first bet wins

NFL Week 7 concludes with another Monday night doubleheader, this time featuring the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers facing off in Tampa, followed by the Los Angeles Chargers visiting the Arizona Cardinals.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $300 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Wins + 3 Free Months Of NBA League Pass Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. After 3 months free trial, the full price of League Pass will be automatically charged monthly; cancel anytime. NBA League Pass – local blackout restrictions appply. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. Limit 1 pass per customer. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

A successful $5 bet on either game will yield new FanDuel Sportsbook customers $300 in bonus bets and a three-month complimentary trial of NBA League Pass, as long as the bet is the user’s first with the sportsbook.

This is one of the most unique sportsbook promotions available, and it can be redeemed by betting on Monday Night Football.

Explaining the FanDuel promo

New customers can redeem an exclusive two-part welcome offer, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

A successful $5 qualifying bet will unlock $300 in bonus bets. Bettors will also get a complimentary three-month trial of NBA League Pass, regardless of the outcome of the first wager. There is no odds minimum.

Bonus bets will be issued within 72 hours of a winning bet settlement. These are non-withdrawable but do not need to be used in one lump sum. Like most bonuses, they hold no cash value. For example, a $10 bonus bet that wins $10 in profit will be added to the customer’s cash balance, excluding the initial stake.

There is a limit of one promotion bonus per user. To be eligible for this FanDuel welcome promo, bettors must be at least 18 years old and physically present in Washington, D.C., or at least 21 and located in one of the following U.S. states: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia or Wyoming.

What to know about NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass is a subscription service that allows customers to stream out-of-market games, highlights and more. Broadcasts are customizable, giving viewers access to both home and away streams. Customers also have around-the-clock access to NBA TV, as well as enhanced stat features.

Monthly, seasonal and annual subscription packages are available.

Cancel before the end of the trial period to avoid any charges. Otherwise, the NBA League Pass subscription will automatically renew at the then-current rate.

How to claim the FanDuel promo

FanDuel, one of the industry’s leading sportsbooks, has a two-part offer available for new customers. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how users can get started:

Click the CLAIM BONUS.

Sign up for FanDuel. Provide an email address, as well as a valid username and password for the new sportsbook account.

Verify personal information, including date of birth and location.

Deposit $5.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any sport. There is no minimum odds requirement.

Win, and FanDuel will issue $300 in bonus bets and a promotional code for a three-month complimentary subscription of NBA League Pass. Lose, and FanDuel will still hand out the NBA League Pass promo code but not the allotment of bonus bets.

Bonus bets are distributed within 72 hours of the successful qualifying wager. Cashed out wagers are ineligible.

What can one bet on?

All sports are eligible for the qualifying stake, including NFL betting. FanDuel offers popular game markets (spread, money line and total), as well as player/team props and futures bets.

Week 7 concludes with a doubleheader on Monday, starting at 8:15 p.m. ET with the Buccaneers hosting the Ravens. At 9 p.m. ET, the Chargers will visit the Cardinals.

A winner of four straight games, Baltimore is tied atop the AFC North at 4-2. The Ravens lead the NFL in total offense (453.7 yards per game) and rank fourth in scoring (29.5 points per game) thanks to reigning MVP Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry.

The Ravens—3.5-point favorites and -188 on the money line per FanDuel—will look to maintain their strong play against Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers, coming off a 51-27 rout of New Orleans, are the NFL’s second-highest scoring team (29.7 points per game). At 4-2, they share the NFC South lead.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield has a league-leading 15 touchdown passes, including four last week.

TEAM MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL Ravens -188 -3.5 (-110) Over 49.5 (-110) Bucs +158 +3.5 (-110) Under 49.5 (-110)

After a dismal 34-13 loss to Green Bay, Kyler Murray & Co. will look to rebound at home against the 3-2 Chargers. Arizona is just 2-4, but will have the services of rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who has cleared concussion protocol.

The Chargers, meanwhile, are getting healthier now that quarterback Justin Herbert’s high-ankle sprain is no longer a concern. Running back J.K. Dobbins has had a big hand in their success, rushing for 438 yards (5.4 per carry) and three touchdowns in his return from a torn Achilles. He looks poised to have a big night against the Cardinals’ 29th-ranked run defense (153 rushing yards allowed per game).

Oddsmakers at FanDuel are siding with the Chargers, listing them as 1.5-point favorites and -134 on the money line.

TEAM MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL Chargers -116 -1.5 (-105) Over 44.5 (-104) Cardinals -102 +1.5 (-115) Under 44.5 (-118)

FanDuel at a glance

FanDuel offers some of the most popular promos in the industry, including daily odds boosts, same-game parlay insurance and referral bonuses. For example, existing customers could have gotten a 30% anytime touchdown scorer boost for any of Sunday’s NFL games.

FanDuel is giving new users $300 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager wins. Regardless of the outcome, they can also get a three-month complimentary trail of NBA League Pass. It all starts with a $5 bet, and no promo code is required.

FanDuel offers a wide range of markets for bettors, from the ever-popular NFL to table tennis. Those in select locations also have access to popular casino games (blackjack, poker, roulette, slots, etc.), horse racing and daily fantasy contests.