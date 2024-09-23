Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

As the football season progresses and we approach the baseball playoffs, FanDuel has updated its promotion for new users. In this article, we’ll take a deeper look into the new promotion. What exactly is it, how does one claim it and how does it work? This article will help you answer all of those questions and more.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New customers only. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Explaining the FanDuel promo

The latest sign-up offer from FanDuel Sportsbook allows new users to claim $200 worth of bonus bets after placing an initial $5 deposit and wager on any market. This promotion is a standard example of the bet-and-get promotion seen across the industry.

The bet-and-get promotion is an extremely popular promotion across the industry because it allows users to get familiar with the offerings of FanDuel Sportsbook without making too much of an investment of their own money. Only a $5 original investment is required to activate $200 worth of bonus bets.

Users can theoretically bet $5 on either Monday Night Football matchup. This will unlock $200 in bonus bets that can be used to wager on any event taking place in the next week, including Week 5 of college football, week 4 of the NFL season, the final weekend of the MLB regular season and the start of the NHL preseason.

FanDuel promo terms and conditions

In order to qualify for the FanDuel promotion mentioned above, users must meet three criteria. They must never have previously created a FanDuel account in any state. Additionally, they must be at least 21 years old and physically located in a state where FanDuel operates. An initial deposit and wager of $5 is required to activate the promotion. Bonus bets are issued when the first original wager is graded. Bonus bets can be used on any market, but they expire within seven days. Bonus bets must be wagered at least once and the bonus bet stake is not included in payouts.

How to claim the FanDuel promo

If you’re looking to take advantage of this FanDuel offer, simply follow these steps:

Follow any of the “Claim Bonus” links found on this page to get redirected to the FanDuel sign-up page. Provide all necessary personal information to verify your identity. Create an account using your email address and a secure password. Download the FanDuel app to improve your betting experience. Fund your account with a minimum of $5 using any of the available deposit methods. Place your first wager of at least $5 on any market

Once your first wager is graded, FanDuel will credit your account with $200 in bonus bets. These bonus bets can be used on any market, but expire in seven days.

What can you bet on?

With October just about a week away, this is one of the most action-packed parts of the sports betting calendar.

Week 3 of the NFL season wraps up on Monday night with a doubleheader. Jacksonville visits Buffalo, while elsewhere, Washington visits Cincinnati. Week 4 begins on Thursday with Dallas visiting New York to take on the Giants.

Week 5 of the college football season gets underway on Thursday with Army visiting Temple. Friday night features an intriguing doubleheader including Miami-Virginia Tech and Rutgers-Washington. The majority of the slate unfolds on Saturday.

This also marks the final week of the MLB season. While the division winners are all but taken care of, there’s plenty of intrigue in the wild-card races. Kansas City, Detroit, Minnesota and Seattle are competing for two spots in the AL, while the Atlanta Braves look to catch either the Diamondbacks or the Mets in the NL.

In addition, there’s soccer going on across the globe and the NHL preseason is officially underway.

FanDuel Sportsbook at a glance

When you think of the top sportsbooks in the United States, FanDuel is one of the first names that pops to mind. The numbers back that up, as they consistently rank one or two in terms of nationwide betting handle and revenue generated.

There are a whole bunch of factors considered when deciding what makes a sportsbook good. Let’s take a look at how FanDuel stacks up in some key areas:

Selection: When it comes to both quantity and quality of betting markets, it’s hard to match what FanDuel offers their users. They offer lines across a wide variety of sports across the world. When it comes to specific props and markets for those sports, FanDuel usually delivers the most unique markets.

When it comes to both quantity and quality of betting markets, it’s hard to match what FanDuel offers their users. They offer lines across a wide variety of sports across the world. When it comes to specific props and markets for those sports, FanDuel usually delivers the most unique markets. User experience: FanDuel has one of the top betting apps in the industry, which makes a large impact on user experience for their users. Every market is easy to find and the app navigates smoothly between pages. This is especially important when rushing to place a bet or trying to catch a live line.

FanDuel has one of the top betting apps in the industry, which makes a large impact on user experience for their users. Every market is easy to find and the app navigates smoothly between pages. This is especially important when rushing to place a bet or trying to catch a live line. Banking: Depositing and withdrawing money is both a simple process at FanDuel Sportsbook. They have a large variety of deposit methods allowing users to fund their account in whatever way is easiest for them. When it comes to claiming your winnings, FanDuel makes it a frictionless process. The money is usually in your account of choice within a few days.

Depositing and withdrawing money is both a simple process at FanDuel Sportsbook. They have a large variety of deposit methods allowing users to fund their account in whatever way is easiest for them. When it comes to claiming your winnings, FanDuel makes it a frictionless process. The money is usually in your account of choice within a few days. Daily promotions: Not only does FanDuel offer new users a generous sign-up promotion as mentioned in this article, but they also take care of their existing users. Users can benefit from daily promotions such as profit boosts, no-sweat bets and parlay multipliers.

