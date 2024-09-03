Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
FanDuel Sportsbook promo for NFL Week 1 games
The first weekend of the NFL season marks a great opportunity for new users to take advantage of the newest FanDuel promotion.
After a long wait, meaningful NFL football is finally upon us. Week 1 of the season gets underway on Thursday, with the rest of the league kicking off their respective campaigns over the weekend.
There’s plenty of intrigue surrounding the league, with coaching changes, quarterback movement and new rookies debuting. FanDuel sportsbook offering new users a chance to receive $200 in bonus bets, while also offering the opportunity to claim three weeks of free access to NFL Sunday Ticket.
|Betting Type
|Baltimore Ravens
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Spread
|+3.0 (-120)
|-3.0 (-102)
|Moneyline
|+128
|-152
|Total
|Over 46.5 (-115)
|Under 46.5 (-105)
|Betting Type
|Green Bay Packers
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Spread
|+3.0 (-120)
|-3.0 (-102)
|Moneyline
|+128
|-152
|Total
|Over 48.5 (-118)
|Under 48.5 (-104)
|Betting Type
|New York Jets
|San Francisco 49ers
|Spread
|+3.5 (-102)
|-3.5 (-120)
|Moneyline
|+168
|-200
|Total
|Over 43.5 (-115)
|Under 43.5 (-105)
Explaining the FanDuel Sportsbook promo
The FanDuel Sportsbook welcome offer allows new users to claim $200 in bonus bets after placing an original wager of at least $5. The bet-and-get promotion is a common industry promotion, though it isn’t always as generous as this FanDuel offering.
For example, new users can bet $5 on the Thursday night game between the Chiefs and Ravens. Once that game is over, their account will be credited with $200 in bonus bets to use across the weekend of football, including both the NFL and college. In addition, users can bet on other sports such as baseball or tennis if they choose.
In addition to bonus bets, users will also receive an email with a promo code to claim three free weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket. This service is the only way to watch live out-of-market games. If you want to keep up with everything happening around the league, it doesn’t get better than Sunday Ticket.
FanDuel new user promo terms and conditions
As long as you meet the following criteria, you are eligible to claim this FanDuel promotion for new users:
- At least 21 years old.
- In a state where FanDuel operates.
- Never created a FanDuel account previously.
In order to claim the promotion, users must originally deposit at least $10 through any of the available funding methods. They then must bet at least $5 on any market of their choosing. Once that bet is graded, FanDuel will credit the account with $200 in bonus bets which can be used on any market.
Bonus bets expire within seven days of being issued and must be wagered at least once before becoming eligible for withdrawal. Bonus bet stake is not included in the payout for any wagers.
Users will receive an email with a promo code to claim their three free weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket. Instructions to claim the offer will be included in the email.
FanDuel betting markets
If you’re looking for a sportsbook with a wide variety of markets to wager on, no need to look further than FanDuel. Football is the most popular sport to bet on, and a large reason for that is the wide variety of markets available.
Traditional bettors might want to stick with the classic markets such as spread, moneyline and total. However, there’s hundreds of other markets available for bettors who are seeking something else. Some other markets include:
- Player props
- Team props
- Game props
- First half bets
- Quarter Bets
- Touchdown scorers
- Game specials
- Same-game parlays
- Parlays
- Teasers
- Futures
Gambling responsibly with FanDuel
FanDuel wants users to enjoy betting responsibly and sensibly. It offers a wide range of tools and resources to help bettors achieve this goal. Some of the available tools include:
- Deposit limits
- Wager limits
- Time limits
- Reality checks
- Timeouts
- Player activity statements
- Self-exclusion
- Support organizations
When done responsibly, betting on sports is supposed to be a fun way to enhance the viewing experience. FanDuel does everything it can to help make that a reality.
NFL Week 1 at FanDuel
There will be plenty of excitement surrounding the start of the NFL season. Football is the most popular sport to bet on, and with college and NFL now both underway, betting activity will surely pick up across the country.
This FanDuel promotion allows new users to add $200 worth of bonus bets to their bankroll to kickstart the football season. In addition, they can take advantage of three free weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket.
FanDuel is one of the top sportsbooks available nationwide, and it’s not hard to see why. It offers a wide variety of markets, especially when it comes to football. The app is easy to use. Depositing and withdrawing your money is simple. FanDuel also takes care of its existing users with daily promotions such as profit boosts.
If you’ve yet to give FanDuel a try, the NFL season marks a good opportunity to take advantage of this generous promotion.