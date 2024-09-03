FanDuel Sportsbook promo for NFL Week 1 games

The first weekend of the NFL season marks a great opportunity for new users to take advantage of the newest FanDuel promotion.

After a long wait, meaningful NFL football is finally upon us. Week 1 of the season gets underway on Thursday, with the rest of the league kicking off their respective campaigns over the weekend.

There’s plenty of intrigue surrounding the league, with coaching changes, quarterback movement and new rookies debuting. FanDuel sportsbook offering new users a chance to receive $200 in bonus bets, while also offering the opportunity to claim three weeks of free access to NFL Sunday Ticket.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $200 In Bonus Bets + 3 Weeks Of NFL Sunday Ticket Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. Bet & Get offer: first online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG. Data & text rates may apply. NFL Sunday Ticket offer from YouTube and YouTube TV: Offer ends 9/22/24. After 3 weeks free trial, the full price of NFL Sunday Ticket will be automatically charged seasonally; cancel anytime. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. YouTube TV base plan required to watch YouTube TV. Redemption requires a Google account and current form of payment. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Betting Type Baltimore Ravens Kansas City Chiefs Spread +3.0 (-120) -3.0 (-102) Moneyline +128 -152 Total Over 46.5 (-115) Under 46.5 (-105)

Betting Type Green Bay Packers Philadelphia Eagles Spread +3.0 (-120) -3.0 (-102) Moneyline +128 -152 Total Over 48.5 (-118) Under 48.5 (-104)

Betting Type New York Jets San Francisco 49ers Spread +3.5 (-102) -3.5 (-120) Moneyline +168 -200 Total Over 43.5 (-115) Under 43.5 (-105)

Explaining the FanDuel Sportsbook promo

The FanDuel Sportsbook welcome offer allows new users to claim $200 in bonus bets after placing an original wager of at least $5. The bet-and-get promotion is a common industry promotion, though it isn’t always as generous as this FanDuel offering.

For example, new users can bet $5 on the Thursday night game between the Chiefs and Ravens. Once that game is over, their account will be credited with $200 in bonus bets to use across the weekend of football, including both the NFL and college. In addition, users can bet on other sports such as baseball or tennis if they choose.

In addition to bonus bets, users will also receive an email with a promo code to claim three free weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket. This service is the only way to watch live out-of-market games. If you want to keep up with everything happening around the league, it doesn’t get better than Sunday Ticket.

FanDuel new user promo terms and conditions

As long as you meet the following criteria, you are eligible to claim this FanDuel promotion for new users:

At least 21 years old.

In a state where FanDuel operates.

Never created a FanDuel account previously.

In order to claim the promotion, users must originally deposit at least $10 through any of the available funding methods. They then must bet at least $5 on any market of their choosing. Once that bet is graded, FanDuel will credit the account with $200 in bonus bets which can be used on any market.

Bonus bets expire within seven days of being issued and must be wagered at least once before becoming eligible for withdrawal. Bonus bet stake is not included in the payout for any wagers.

Users will receive an email with a promo code to claim their three free weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket. Instructions to claim the offer will be included in the email.

FanDuel betting markets

If you’re looking for a sportsbook with a wide variety of markets to wager on, no need to look further than FanDuel. Football is the most popular sport to bet on, and a large reason for that is the wide variety of markets available.

Traditional bettors might want to stick with the classic markets such as spread, moneyline and total. However, there’s hundreds of other markets available for bettors who are seeking something else. Some other markets include:

Player props

Team props

Game props

First half bets

Quarter Bets

Touchdown scorers

Game specials

Same-game parlays

Parlays

Teasers

Futures

Gambling responsibly with FanDuel

FanDuel wants users to enjoy betting responsibly and sensibly. It offers a wide range of tools and resources to help bettors achieve this goal. Some of the available tools include:

Deposit limits

Wager limits

Time limits

Reality checks

Timeouts

Player activity statements

Self-exclusion

Support organizations

When done responsibly, betting on sports is supposed to be a fun way to enhance the viewing experience. FanDuel does everything it can to help make that a reality.

NFL Week 1 at FanDuel

There will be plenty of excitement surrounding the start of the NFL season. Football is the most popular sport to bet on, and with college and NFL now both underway, betting activity will surely pick up across the country.

This FanDuel promotion allows new users to add $200 worth of bonus bets to their bankroll to kickstart the football season. In addition, they can take advantage of three free weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket.

FanDuel is one of the top sportsbooks available nationwide, and it’s not hard to see why. It offers a wide variety of markets, especially when it comes to football. The app is easy to use. Depositing and withdrawing your money is simple. FanDuel also takes care of its existing users with daily promotions such as profit boosts.

If you’ve yet to give FanDuel a try, the NFL season marks a good opportunity to take advantage of this generous promotion.