Get the latest welcome offer from FanDuel with a $5 bet on the late NFL Week 10 window

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

The late window of NFL Week 10 features several intriguing matchups. Highlights include an NFC East showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys, plus an intriguing primetime matchup between the Detroit Lions and Houston Texans.

In advance of the games, there’s a welcome offer available at FanDuel Sportsbook. New users can sign up and then bet $5 to get $150 in bonus bets for winning wagers, as well as a three-month trial of NBA League Pass.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $150 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Wins + 3 Free Months Of NBA League Pass Claim bonus Read Review New customers only. 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. After 3 months free trial, the full price of League Pass will be automatically charged monthly; cancel anytime. NBA League Pass – local blackout restrictions appply. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. Limit 1 pass per customer. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Explaining the FanDuel promo

New users who claim the FanDuel promo can create an account and deposit at least $5. If their first wager of $5 or more wins, they will be granted $150 in bonus bets. Additionally, new customers receive a three-month trial of NBA League Pass, win or lose.

If the first bet is a winner, $150 in bonus bets will be credited within 72 hours. There’s no minimum odds requirement for the first bet, but cashed out wagers are ineligible. Bonus bet credits carry no cash value and expire seven days after receipt.

NBA League Pass provides wall-to-wall coverage of pro basketball, including out-of-market games and customizable highlights. Users can cancel before the three-month trial period ends or renew at the then-current subscription rate.

How to claim the FanDuel promo

Below are more details on how to get started and claim the FanDuel promo.

Click the “Claim Bonus” link on this page. There’s no promo code needed.

Complete the simple registration process while providing information including your name, age and the last four digits of your social security number.

The sportsbook will verify your identity and age. A government-issued photo ID may be required.

Accept the terms and conditions, make a deposit and place a minimum wager of $5 to activate the offer.

The welcome offer is available for all sports. There is no minimum odds requirement. Winning bettors who wager $5 or more will receive $150 in bonus bets. New customers also receive the three-month NBA League Pass, regardless of the outcome of the first wager.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $150 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Wins + 3 Free Months Of NBA League Pass Claim bonus Read Review New customers only. 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. After 3 months free trial, the full price of League Pass will be automatically charged monthly; cancel anytime. NBA League Pass – local blackout restrictions appply. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. Limit 1 pass per customer. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

What can you bet on at FanDuel

There’s a wide range of sports and markets available for betting at Fanduel, including the late window of Sunday’s NFL Week 10 slate.

Time Matchup Money line Point spread Total (over/under) 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX Tennessee Titans +315 +7.5 (-105) Over 38.5 (-118) Los Angeles Chargers -400 -7.5 (-115) Under 38.5 (-104) 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS New York Jets -132 -1.5 (-115) Over 46.5 (-105) Arizona Cardinals +112 +1.5 (-105) Under 46.5 (-115) 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS Philadelphia Eagles -320 -7.5 (+100) Over 43.5 (-110) Dallas Cowboys +260 +7.5 (-122) Under 43.5 (-110) 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC Detroit Lions -180 -3.5 (-104) Over 49.5 (-110) Houston Texans +152 +3.5 (-118) Under 49.5 (-110)

*Odds are current at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Titans (2-6) vs. Chargers (5-3): Will Levis returns under center for Tennessee after missing the last three games due to a shoulder injury. Los Angeles has won two straight and stands at 2-1 at home this season.

Jets (3-6) vs. Cardinals (5-4): New York snapped a five-game losing streak with a 21-13 win over the Texans last Thursday night. Arizona has won three in a row, most recently defeating the visiting Chicago Bears in convincing fashion 29-9.

Eagles (6-2) vs. Cowboys (3-5): These NFC East rivals are heading in opposite directions. Philadelphia has ripped off four straight wins. Dallas has dropped three in a row and likely will be without Dak Prescott for the rest of the season due to a hamstring injury.

Lions (7-1) vs. Texans (6-3): It’s a primetime showdown between two division leaders. Detroit has won six in a row, taking down the Green Bay Packers last week 24-14. Houston has dropped two of its last three but is a perfect 4-0 at home.

FanDuel Sportsbook at a glance

FanDuel is one of the best sportsbooks for wagering on the NFL and all other sports. Featuring one of the most user-friendly and responsive mobile betting apps in the industry, highlights include a huge menu of betting options.

For betting on the NFL specifically, the odds and lines regularly are among the most competitive across the landscape. Beyond the standard pregame wagers, there’s a huge selection of player props, same game parlay options and live betting opportunities.

In addition to the sign-up offer for new players, FanDuel offers a regular assortment of promos for existing players, such as profit boosts. Check out our detailed FanDuel Sportsbook review, which covers all of the details on the user experience and more.