The two-part welcome promo can be claimed with an NFL Week 10 bet

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

New bettors can get the ball rolling at FanDuel Sportsbook with a two-part welcome offer. The $150 in bonus bets are contingent on a winning qualifying $5 wager, but bettors won’t have to sweat the other half of this promo. The three-month trial of NBA League Pass is issued whether or not the first bet wins.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $150 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Wins + 3 Free Months Of NBA League Pass Claim bonus Read Review New customers only. 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. After 3 months free trial, the full price of League Pass will be automatically charged monthly; cancel anytime. NBA League Pass – local blackout restrictions appply. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. Limit 1 pass per customer. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Customers can bet on the NFL or any other sport to activate this offer. Nearly every team is in action in Week 10, including the Philadelphia Eagles vs. the Dallas Cowboys in an NFC East rivalry game.

Here are the key terms and conditions of FanDuel’s latest sign-up offer.

Explaining the FanDuel promo

New bettors can get $150 in bonus bets with a winning qualifying wager of $5, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Regardless of the bet’s outcome, FanDuel will also issue a subscription code for a three-month trial of NBA League Pass. Cashed-out wagers are ineligible.

Bonus bets will arrive within 72 hours. These are non-withdrawable and cannot be combined with another promo. This bonus is similar to other sportsbook bonuses in that the initial stake is not included in any cash winnings.

To be eligible for this sportsbook promo, bettors must be at least 18 years old and located in Washington, D.C., or at least 21 and in one of the following locations: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia or Wyoming.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $150 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Wins + 3 Free Months Of NBA League Pass Claim bonus Read Review New customers only. 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. After 3 months free trial, the full price of League Pass will be automatically charged monthly; cancel anytime. NBA League Pass – local blackout restrictions appply. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. Limit 1 pass per customer. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

What to know about NBA League Pass

This subscription service offers access to a majority of out-of-market games, as well as highlights and customizable stats. Home and road broadcasts are both available, giving users the option to toggle from one telecast to the next.

Monthly, seasonal and annual packages are available.

To avoid any charges, users will need cancel before the trial period is over. Otherwise, NBA League Pass will renew at the then-current subscription rate.

How to claim the FanDuel promo

New users can activate this offer with a bet on any sport. Here is a step-by-step guide for how to get started:

Click CLAIM BONUS on one of the banners on this page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook. Provide a valid email address and verify personal information, including age and location.

Deposit $5.

Place a $5 qualifying wager. All sports are eligible, and there is no minimum odds requirement.

Again, winning wagers will net $150 in bonus bets. Regardless of the outcome, FanDuel will also issue a promotional code for a three-month trial of NBA League Pass. Bonus bets are valid for seven days.

What can one bet on?

After snapping their five-game losing streak, the New York Jets will look to take another step toward .500 when they visit the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday (4:25 p.m. ET). New York is a 1.5-point favorite, though both teams are -108 on the money line at FanDuel.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw a season-high three touchdown passes in last Thursday’s 21-13 victory over the Texans, giving the Jets their first win under interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich.

The Cardinals, meanwhile, beat the Chicago Bears 29-9 to improve to 5-4. Winners of three straight, they hold a half-game lead atop the NFC West, though the entire division is separated by one game in the standings.

Oddsmakers at FanDuel are skeptical of the Cardinals’ staying power, pricing them +220 to win the division. A win on Sunday would obviously help their case.

TEAM MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL Jets -108 -1.5 (-102) O 45.5 (-115) Cardinals -108 +1.5 (-120) U 45.5 (-105)

The Dallas Cowboys have lost three straight to fall to 3-5 and face another steep challenge when they host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday (4:25 p.m. ET).

With quarterback Dak Prescott expected to miss multiple weeks because of a hamstring injury, veteran backup Cooper Rush will likely start in his place. Rush replaced Prescott late in last week’s 27-21 loss to the Falcons and was 4-1 as a starter two years ago when Prescott was hurt.

The Eagles, 7-point favorites and -390 on the money line against Dallas, have won four straight to move to 6-2. Running back Saquon Barkley has been instrumental in that success, ranking second in the NFL in rushing (925 yards) behind Derrick Henry. As such, Barkley’s futures odds of winning Offensive Player of the Year have improved to +250 at FanDuel.

TEAM MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL Eagles -390 -7 (-115) O 42.5 (-105) Cowboys +310 +7 (-105) U 42.5 (-115)

FanDuel at a glance

Frequent bonuses, competitive odds and a variety of betting options make FanDuel one of the top sportsbooks available. For example, FanDuel regularly offers odds boosts, same-game parlay insurance, referral bonuses and more.

In addition to popular game markets (spread, money line, total), bettors can also wager on team/player props and futures markets.

Bettors can deposit a minimum of $5 to sign up. Methods for depositing and withdrawing funds include PayPal, Venmo, Apple Pay, debit/credit card and online banking. It is important to note that options may vary depending on the customer’s state of residence.

Customer service representatives are readily available 24/7 live chat if assistance is needed.