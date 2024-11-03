Catch the latest welcome offer from FanDuel with a $5 bet on NFL Week 9, late afternoon action

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

NFL Week 9 is here, and new FanDuel Sportsbook customers can score $150 in bonus bets by placing a successful $5 wager on any game. They will also get a three-month trial of NBA League Pass, win or lose.

There are several compelling games on this weekend’s slate, including a key rivalry matchup featuring the Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to redeem this offer from FanDuel, one of the industry’s top sportsbooks.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $150 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Wins + 3 Free Months Of NBA League Pass Claim bonus Read Review New customers only. 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. After 3 months free trial, the full price of League Pass will be automatically charged monthly; cancel anytime. NBA League Pass – local blackout restrictions appply. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. Limit 1 pass per customer. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Explaining the FanDuel promo

New FanDuel customers can claim $150 in bonus bets with a successful $5 qualifying wager. A three-month complimentary trial of NBA League Pass is also available, regardless of the outcome.

Cashed out wagers are ineligible. Bonus bets typically arrive within 72 hours. These are non-withdrawable and cannot be combined with other promos. The bonus bets hold no cash value, meaning the initial stake is not included in any winnings.

There is a limit of one promotion bonus per person. To be eligible, bettors must be at least 18 years old and located in Washington, D.C., or at least 21 and physically present in one of the following locations: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia or Wyoming.

What to know about NBA League Pass

Live in New York but want to watch the Los Angeles Lakers? With NBA League Pass, fans can get access to a majority of out-of-market games, as well as highlights and customizable stats. Home and road broadcasts are both available, giving users the opportunity to toggle between different telecasts.

Monthly, seasonal and annual packages are available.

Cancel before the end of the trial period to avoid any charges. Otherwise, NBA League Pass will renew at the then-current subscription rate.

How to claim the FanDuel promo

Any sport will activate this welcome offer. Below are more details on how bettors can get started:

Click “Claim Bonus”

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook. Provide a valid email address and verify personal information, including age and location.

Deposit $5

Place a $5 qualifying wager. All sports are eligible, and there is no minimum odds requirement.

Win and collect $150 in bonus bets plus a three-month trial of NBA League Pass, courtesy of FanDuel. Lose and FanDuel will still issue the NBA League Pass promo code but not any bonus bets. Bonus bets are valid for seven days.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $150 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Wins + 3 Free Months Of NBA League Pass Claim bonus Read Review New customers only. 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. After 3 months free trial, the full price of League Pass will be automatically charged monthly; cancel anytime. NBA League Pass – local blackout restrictions appply. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. Limit 1 pass per customer. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

What can one bet on?

Late Sunday afternoon (4:25 p.m. ET), the Lions (6-1) visit the Packers (6-2). These rivals are battling for the top spot in the NFC North, with Detroit holding a half-game lead. Detroit is a 2.5-point favorite and -134 on the money line.

The Lions are the NFL’s highest-scoring team, averaging 33.4 points per game. They have topped 40 points in three of their last four games, including a 52-14 rout of the Tennessee Titans in Week 8.

FanDuel now lists the Lions as +700 favorites to win the NFC, slightly ahead of the San Francisco 49ers (+750) in the futures market.

The Packers have reeled off four straight wins, three by one possession. Quarterback Jordan Love has been limited in practice this week because of a groin issue but is expected to play.

TEAM MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL Lions -134 -2.5 (-118) O 48.5 (-105) Packers +114 +2.5 (-104) U 48.5 (-115)

Read Review Bet $5 Get $150 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Wins + 3 Free Months Of NBA League Pass Claim bonus Read Review New customers only. 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. After 3 months free trial, the full price of League Pass will be automatically charged monthly; cancel anytime. NBA League Pass – local blackout restrictions appply. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. Limit 1 pass per customer. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

FanDuel at a glance

With lucrative promotions, competitive odds and a wide range of betting options, FanDuel has separated itself as one of the industry’s top sportsbooks. It takes only a few minutes to sign up, and bettors have ample opportunities to try and boost their bankroll.

For example, FanDuel is offering a 30% odds boost on any player to score a touchdown in Week 9.

New customers can get $150 in bonus bets and a promotional code for three months of NBA League Pass. An NFL bet will activate this welcome offer. The sportsbook also offers odds for niche sports like professional lacrosse and MMA. On top of that, popular casino games (blackjack, roulette, slots, etc.), horse racing, daily fantasy contests and puzzle/skill games are available for customers in select locations.