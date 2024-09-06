FanDuel Sportsbook promo for Packers vs. Eagles

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

To celebrate the start of a new season, the NFL has a rare Friday night game on schedule. The league heads to Brazil for the first time as the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles meet. Both teams made the playoffs in the NFC last season, but it was a tale of two different seasons.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $200 In Bonus Bets + 3 Weeks Of NFL Sunday Ticket Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. Bet & Get offer: first online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG. Data & text rates may apply. NFL Sunday Ticket offer from YouTube and YouTube TV: Offer ends 9/22/24. After 3 weeks free trial, the full price of NFL Sunday Ticket will be automatically charged seasonally; cancel anytime. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. YouTube TV base plan required to watch YouTube TV. Redemption requires a Google account and current form of payment. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

The Eagles fell apart down the stretch and were quickly eliminated, while the Packers got hot late and made a decent run in the postseason, which included a big upset win over the Cowboys.

Expectations are high for both teams entering this season; it all gets underway on Friday. For the new season, new users who register with FanDuel Sportsbook can claim $200 in bonus bets and three weeks of access to NFL Sunday Ticket.

Green Bay Packers Philadelphia Eagles Spread +2.5 (-105) -2.5 (-115) Moneyline +118 -138 Total Over 49.5 (-110) Under 49.5 (-110)

Explaining the FanDuel Sportsbook promo

FanDuel Sportsbook’s new user promo is a promotion that can be divided into two parts.

The first part of the promotion earns new bettors $200 in bonus bets after they place a $5 qualifying wager. Make a minimum deposit of $10 and bet $5 on any market. Once that wager is graded, FanDuel will credit your account with $200 in bonus bets. You can use those bets to bet on any of the site’s many markets.

For example, if you bet $5 on the Packers-Eagles game on Friday, you will have $200 in bonus bets to use to bet on college football, the rest of the NFL Week 1 slate, MLB action or even tennis. This gives a nice boost to a new user’s bankroll.

In addition to bonus bets, FanDuel is offering new users three weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket. This service is a great way for NFL fans to watch live out-of-market games. If you want to watch every snap of a certain game that’s not available in your television market, NFL Sunday Ticket has you covered.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $200 In Bonus Bets + 3 Weeks Of NFL Sunday Ticket Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. Bet & Get offer: first online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG. Data & text rates may apply. NFL Sunday Ticket offer from YouTube and YouTube TV: Offer ends 9/22/24. After 3 weeks free trial, the full price of NFL Sunday Ticket will be automatically charged seasonally; cancel anytime. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. YouTube TV base plan required to watch YouTube TV. Redemption requires a Google account and current form of payment. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

FanDuel new user promo terms and conditions

As long as you are at least 21 years old and currently located in a state where FanDuel operates, you are eligible to claim this new user promo from FanDuel. A minimum deposit of $10 and a minimum stake of $5 on your first wager are required to claim the promotion. Bonus bets can be used on any market, but expire within seven days. Bonus bets must be wagered at least once before they can be withdrawn. The bonus bet stake is not included in the payout of any potential winnings.

FanDuel betting markets

When it comes to FanDuel, no sportsbook offers as much variety in their betting markets. The NFL is an extremely popular sport to bet on, and a large reason for that is the sheer volume of wagering opportunities available.

Traditional bettors will focus on markets such as the spread, moneyline and total. More adventurous bettors might look towards game props, team props or player props. Additionally, users can bet on halves or quarters. You can even bet on drive outcomes and plays.

You can always combine multiple wagers on the same game into a same-game parlay. If you’re looking to bet on multiple games, a traditional parlay or a teaser is a potential option.

Gambling responsibly with FanDuel

FanDuel urges its users to enjoy sports betting responsibly and sensibly. They offer a range of different options that can be used to manage gambling activity at any time. Those options include tools that limit the amount a user can deposit or wager, time limits to help control how much time you spend on the sportsbook, or the option to exclude yourself from using the sportsbook for a period of time or even permanently.

FanDuel provides users with reminders when their sportsbook login sessions exceed a specific period of time. They also generate consistent player activity statements so users can keep track of their account habits.

Betting Packers vs. Eagles at FanDuel

The NFL is king when it comes to betting on sports in the United States, and FanDuel is arguably the biggest name in the nation’s sports betting industry. Combine these two factors, and betting on the NFL at FanDuel is something millions of users will be doing this upcoming fall.

New users can join the action by claiming the latest FanDuel promo. Not only will you receive $200 in bonus bets, but you’ll also get access to three weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket.

FanDuel excels in all areas, including its availability of markets, user experience, the functionality of the app, deposit and withdrawal options and customer service. There’s a reason FanDuel has become one of the biggest sportsbooks in the industry.