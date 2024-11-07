If one’s first FanDuel bet wins, they will receive $150 in bonus bets, plus three months of NBA League Pass

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

The NFL returns to action with Thursday Night Football as the Cincinnati Bengals visit the Baltimore Ravens. As kickoff approaches, FanDuel Sportsbook is ready with promo offers.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $150 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Wins + 3 Free Months Of NBA League Pass Claim bonus Read Review New customers only. 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. After 3 months free trial, the full price of League Pass will be automatically charged monthly; cancel anytime. NBA League Pass – local blackout restrictions appply. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. Limit 1 pass per customer. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

In advance of NFL Week 10, FanDuel has a welcome offer available for new customers. Brand new users can earn $150 in bonus bets and three months of NBA League Pass. There’s no promo code required to get started.

Explaining the FanDuel promo

New customers at FanDuel Sportsbook can gain access to a two-part welcome offer. First, simply sign up and place a bet of $5 or more. The reward for a winning wager is $150 in bonus bets, which are typically credited within 72 hours of settlement of your initial wager.

Next, all new customers will get a promotional code for a three-month trial subscription to NBA League Pass. The trial subscription code will be given to new FanDuel users, win or lose. To qualify for the offer, the bet must be played out to its conclusion, as early cash-out wagers are ineligible.

The bonus bets can be used to place additional wagers at the sportsbook. They have no cash value and are not eligible for withdrawal. Any profits obtained while using the bonus can be kept, but the amount of the credit is not returned as part of any winnings.

What to know about NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass is a subscription service that provides around-the-clock coverage of pro basketball. Subscribers can choose from monthly, seasonal, and annual packages. Top features include out-of-market games, home and road broadcasts of matchups, plus highlights and customizable stats.

The FanDuel welcome offer provides new users with a promotional code that can be used for three months of free access to NBA League Pass. For those who don’t want to continue the subscription, simply cancel before the trial period end date. For users who decide to stick with it, the subscription will be renewed at the then-current rate.

How to claim the FanDuel promo

Below is a step-by-step guide on how to get started and claim the FanDuel promo.

Click one of the “Claim Bonus” buttons on this page to begin the sign-up process. Hit the yellow “Join Now” button and select a legal sports betting state. Follow the prompts and enter the requested information. Choose a user name and select a password. After registration is complete, deposit a minimum of $5, and place a real money wager.

As part of the registration process, FanDuel will need to verify identity and will ask for the user’s name, address, and the last four digits of their social security number. Proof may be required, such as a government-issued photo ID.

What can one bet on at FanDuel Sportsbook

FanDuel has odds and betting markets available for a host of upcoming games and events. Included on the list is the Bengals vs. Ravens on this week’s edition of Thursday Night Football.

Team Point spread Money line Total (over/under) Cincinnati Bengals +6.5 (-124) +215 Over 53.5 (-105) Baltimore Ravens -6.5 (+102) -260 Under 53.5 (-115)

*Odds are current at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Bengals (4-5) vs. Ravens (6-3): This is the second meeting of the season for these AFC North rivals. Baltimore took the first one at Cincinnati 41-38 in an overtime thriller. Lamar Jackson tossed four scores in the winning effort, while Joe Burrow threw for five touchdowns.

The Ravens are second in the AFC North chase, behind the Steelers (6-2), and are 3-1 at home on the season. The Bengals remain in the thick of the wild card chase and have fared well on the road thus far with a mark of 3-1.

The clubs have combined to win five of the last six AFC North titles. Baltimore has won three over that span, Cincinnati has taken two, with Pittsburgh coming out with the other. In the all-time series, the Ravens hold a 31-27 advantage.

FanDuel Sportsbook at a glance

FanDuel is generally regarded as one of the top sportsbooks for betting on the NFL and other sports. The industry giant features a user-friendly interface for both desktop and mobile betting app users. The layout makes it simple to find what you’re looking for, and to build out popular wager types such as same game parlays.

In addition to the two-part welcome offer, FanDuel features a regular assortment of odds boosts and pre-built parlay wagers for bettors to consider. Our complete FanDuel Sportsbook review covers all of the details of the overall user experience, including banking options, betting markets and odds, customer service, and more.