Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

The NFL resumes on Thursday (8:15 p.m. ET) with the New York Jets hosting the Houston Texans. As the season rolls along, bettors still have time to try out the latest offers from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Ahead of Week 9, FanDuel is offering new customers the chance to earn $150 in bonus bets and three months of NBA League Pass. No promo code is required to get started.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $150 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Wins + 3 Free Months Of NBA League Pass Claim bonus Read Review New customers only. 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. After 3 months free trial, the full price of League Pass will be automatically charged monthly; cancel anytime. NBA League Pass – local blackout restrictions appply. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. Limit 1 pass per customer. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Below, we cover the key terms and conditions of FanDuel’s latest welcome offer.

Explaining the FanDuel promo

New customers of FanDuel Sportsbook can get $150 in bonus bets with a successful $5 qualifying wager. Win or lose, bettors will also receive a promotional code for a three-month trial subscription to NBA League Pass. Cashed out wagers are ineligible.

Bonus bets typically arrive within 72 hours of settlement. These are non-withdrawable and cannot be paired with another promotion. The initial stake is not included in any cash winnings.

For example, if bettors hit on a +100 prop with a $10 bonus bet, $10 of winnings will be added to their balance but not the value of the bet itself.

There is a limit of one promotion bonus per person. To be eligible, bettors must be at least 18 years old and located in Washington, D.C., or at least 21 and physically present in one of the following locations: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia or Wyoming.

What to know about NBA League Pass

This subscription service delivers around-the-clock access to the NBA, including out-of-market games, highlights and customizable stats. Home and road broadcasts are both available, giving users the opportunity to toggle between different telecasts.

Monthly, seasonal and annual packages are available.

Cancel before the end of the trial period to avoid any charges. Otherwise, NBA League Pass will renew at the current subscription rate.

How to claim the FanDuel promo

Want to bet on the NFL? It takes only a few minutes to redeem this special two-part promo. Below is a step-by-step guide on how to get started at FanDuel.

Click “Claim Bonus”

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook. Provide a valid email address and verify personal information, including age and location.

Deposit $5

Place a $5 qualifying wager. All sports are eligible, and there is no minimum odds requirement.

Win, and collect $150 in bonus bets plus a three-month trial of NBA League Pass. Lose, and FanDuel will still issue the NBA League Pass promo code but not any bonus bets. Bonus bets are valid for seven days.

What can be bet on?

The Jets have dropped five straight games to fall to 2-6, and any hopes of turning around this season are dwindling. Sitting tied for last place in the AFC East, they are fading into irrelevance.

Even with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, they rank only 24th in the NFL in total offense (310.6 yards per game) and 25th in scoring (18.8 points per game).

They’ll try to turn things around on a short week against the Texans, who lead the AFC South at 6-2 but are dealing with multiple key injuries. Wide receivers Nico Collins (hamstring) and Stefon Diggs (knee) are both out, leaving reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year CJ Stroud without his top two targets.

Despite their disappointing start, the Jets are 1.5-point favorites over the Texans and -130 on the money line, per FanDuel. The Texans, on the other hand, are +110 to win outright.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Texans +110 +1.5 (-110) O 42.5 (-110) Jets -130 -1.5 (-110) U 42.5 (-110)

FanDuel at a glance

Great promotions, competitive odds and a broad selection of betting markets make FanDuel one of the top sportsbooks in the industry. For Thursday’s game, bettors can get both a 30% profit boost and same game parlay insurance, minimum three legs. The parlay must also have final odds of +400 or longer.

Upon signing up, new users can get $150 in bonus bets plus a three-month trial of NBA League Pass. Bonus bets, of course, are generally a convenient way for customers to build bankroll when online betting.

A variety of different sports are available at FanDuel, from the most popular US sports like NFL and NBA to niche sports like professional lacrosse and MMA. Select locations also offer casino games (blackjack, roulette, slots, etc.), horse racing, daily fantasy contests and puzzle/skill games.