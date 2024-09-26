FanDuel Sportsbook promo for TNF Week 4: Get $200 in bonus bets

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

The New York Giants host the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football (8:15 p.m. ET), seeking their first win over their longtime NFC East rivals since Jan. 3, 2021. Altogether, 12 of the last 13 meetings have gone to the Cowboys, including a 40-0 blowout at MetLife Stadium last season.

With a $5 bet on Thursday’s game, new FanDuel Sportsbook customers can redeem $200 in bonus bets as part of the sportsbook’s latest welcome offer. No promo code is required.

Want to learn more? We’ve got you covered with this step-by-step guide. If you follow the instructions listed below, you will be on your way to claiming $200 in bonus bets.

Explaining the FanDuel promo

New users can kick off their betting journey with FanDuel’s welcome offer.

As long as you are a new customer, this offer is redeemable regardless of whether your first bet wins. No matter the result of your initial bet, you’ll be credited with $200 in bonus bets within 72 hours.

This promo is one way for bettors to get their feet wet in the sports betting industry.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and non-transferable but can be used on any market. Winnings will not include the initial stake. Bonus bets must be used within seven days or else they will be voided.

There is a limit of one promotion bonus per person. To be eligible, bettors must be at least 18 years old and physically present in Washington, D.C., or at least 21 and located in one of the following U.S. states: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia or Wyoming.

How to claim the FanDuel promo

There’s no shortage of options on which to bet at FanDuel. For football alone, users can bet on popular markets such spreads, totals and moneylines, as well as player/team props and futures markets. You can follow these steps to get started:

Click “Claim Bonus”

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook, who requires you to provide your email and choose a valid username and password before verifying your personal information.

Deposit $5

Place a $5 qualifying bet on any sport

Only first-time customers are eligible for this sportsbook promo. Upon placement of your qualifying wager, you will receive $200 within 72 hours.

What can you bet on?

For bettors who want to wager on the NFL, FanDuel is a grade-A option. There are plenty of choices for Week 4, starting with Cowboys-Giants. FanDuel lists the Cowboys as 5.5-point favorites and -250 on the moneyline, which is hardly surprising considering they’ve beaten the Giants six straight times. The average margin of victory in those games is 21 points.

Can the Giants return the favor for a change? New York is 1-2 despite back-to-back decent performances from much-maligned quarterback Daniel Jones. The emergence of rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers has sparked New York’s offense, which gained 340 yards in last week’s 21-15 win over the Cleveland Browns.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Cowboys -250 -5.5 (-110) O 45.5 (-110) Giants +205 +5.5 (-110) U 45.5 (-110)

FanDuel at a glance

FanDuel is widely accessible and has a vast range of betting options, making it one of the top sportsbooks in the industry. There are plenty of offerings for both new and existing customers, including a 50% profit boost for Cowboys-Giants (-200 odds or longer). Bettors can also get bet insurance on three-leg, same-game parlay for Thursday (minimum +400 odds).

If you’re looking to get into the action, FanDuel’s bet-and-get welcome offer is a convenient way to start. No matter the outcome of your qualifying wager, you will receive $200 in bonus bets from FanDuel.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New customers only. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

It takes only a few steps to sign up, and there are several different ways to deposit money. There is no need to worry about transferring funds to and from the sportsbook; the process is safe and secure.

In case you need help, customer service agents are readily available via live chat seven days a week.