FanDuel Sportsbook promo for Week 9 of college football

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

College football’s Week 9 schedule is packed with exciting games. On Saturday alone, there are five matchups between teams ranked in the AP Top 25 poll. It starts at noon ET with No. 12 Notre Dame facing No. 24 Navy at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

Bettors looking to get in on the action can sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook to unlock one of the industry’s best offers: $300 in bonus bets and a three-month trial of NBA League Pass.

Explaining the FanDuel promo

New FanDuel customers can unlock $300 in bonus bets if their first wager of $5 or more is successful. Bettors will also receive a promotional code for a three-month trial of NBA League Pass, regardless of the outcome of the qualifying wager. There is no odds minimum requirement.

Bonus bets will arrive within 72 hours of the first bet winning. They are non-withdrawable but do not need to be used in one lump sum. Like most bonuses, they hold no cash value. For instance, a $10 bonus bet that wins $10 in profit will be added to the customer’s cash balance, excluding the initial stake.

There is a limit of one promotion bonus per person. To be eligible, bettors must be at least 18 years old and located in Washington, D.C., or at least 21 and physically present in one of the following U.S. states: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia or Wyoming.

What to know about NBA League Pass

This subscription service gives customers around-the-clock access to the NBA, including out-of-market games, highlights and customizable stats. Customers can toggle between home and road broadcasts, giving them plenty of flexibility as they watch their favorite team.

Monthly, seasonal and annual packages are available.

The season tipped off on Tuesday, with the defending NBA champion Boston Celtics blowing out the New York Knicks 132 – 109 and the Los Angeles Lakers holding on to beat the Minnesota Timerwolves 110 – 103.

Cancel before the end of the trial period to avoid any charges. Otherwise, NBA League Pass will automatically renew at the then-current subscription rate.

How to claim the FanDuel promo

Only a few steps are required to sign up for FanDuel, one of the industry’s top sportsbooks:

Click “Claim Bonus”

Sign up for FanDuel. Provide an email address, as well as a valid username and password for the new sportsbook account.

Verify personal information, including date of birth and location

Deposit $5

Place a $5 qualifying wager. All sports are eligible, and there is no minimum odds requirement.

Win and receive $300 in bonus bets and a promotional code for a three-month trial of NBA League Pass, courtesy of FanDuel. Lose and FanDuel will still issue the NBA League Pass promo code but not the allotment of bonus bets. Cashed out wagers are ineligible.

No promo code is required to activate this welcome offer.

What can you bet on?

Bet on any sport to unlock this offer, including college football. Saturday’s slate features five different matchups between ranked teams.

At 3:30 p.m. ET, No. 15 Alabama hosts No. 21 Missouri. The Crimson Tide are 5-2 following a 24-17 loss to Tennessee and sorely need a marquee win to stay in the hunt for the expanded 12-team college football playoff under new head coach Kalen DeBoer.

Oddsmakers are bullish on the Crimson Tide, listing them as 13.5-point favorites and -550 on the moneyline at home. But they can’t afford to overlook the Tigers (6-1), who are competing alongside them atop the SEC.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Missouri +400 +13.5 (-105) O 56.5 (-110) Alabama -550 -13.5 (-115) U 56.5 (-110)

Also at 3:30 p.m. ET, No. 20 Illinois visits Oregon, the newly minted No. 1 team in the AP poll. The Fighting Illini are 6-1 after beating Michigan 21-7. They’ve already defeated three ranked teams, though a loss would probably eliminate these unlikely contenders from playoff contention.

It’ll take a huge upset, as Oregon is favored by 21.5 points. The Ducks followed up their seismic win over Ohio State by hammering Purdue 35-0 last week. Led by Heisman-contending quarterback Dillon Gabriel, they’re beating teams by an average of 18.0 points.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Illinois +980 +21.5 (-115) O 54.5 (-112) Oregon -2000 -21.5 (-105) U 54.5 (-108)

FanDuel at a glance

FanDuel regularly has a lot to offer, making it one of the leaders in the betting industry. This week’s bonuses include multiple profit boosts and “no sweat” same-game parlays.

It takes only a few steps to sign up with FanDuel. New customers can redeem an exclusive offer of $300 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager wins. Regardless of the outcome, they can also get a three-month trial of NBA League Pass.

To activate this offer, bettors can wager on anything from college football or the NFL to niche sports like cricket and cycling. Those in select locations can also play popular casino games (blackjack, roulette, slots, etc.) and daily fantasy contests.